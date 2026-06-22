Ronaldo Mulitalo happy to leave Roosters stoush on field

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Ronaldo Mulitalo always wants to put his "nuts on the line" during play, but says he would have been a "cry baby" had he let his stoush with Mark Nawaqanitawase continue beyond full-time.

The confident Cronulla winger conceded defeat in the latest tit-for-tat with his opposite man Nawaqanitawase following the Sharks' 27-8 loss to the Sydney Roosters.

The pair have a history of on-field confrontations that continued in Sunday's round-16 clash.

Mulitalo notably jammed his forearm into Nawaqanitawase's face during one tackle, and the Roosters winger threw the ball at the Shark in frustration at another moment.

"It was a good contest," Mulitalo said.

"When was the last time everyone wanted to watch a game with two wingers going at it? No one expects the two wingers.

Sharks winger Ronaldo Mulitalo runs into the Roosters defence. Matt King/Getty Images

"This is what I do it for. I'm not scared of anything, I put my nuts on the line, I put everything on the line to get out there and give you guys a show."

Nawaqanitawase had the last laugh with two tries, 208 run metres and a win, but the pair were seen smiling and embracing one another after full-time.

"Sometimes you've got to take some humble pie, and he won today," Mulitalo said.

"Obviously we exchanged words during the game. Everyone does. But if you're one of those cry babies at the end of the 80 minutes, then you shouldn't be playing the game.

"It's a gentleman's game, it's a rough man's game. After 80 minutes, if you're still carrying on, you're a cry baby."

The pair of wingers hold each other in high regard and have caught up over beers in the past.

While Mulitalo is known as one of the league's more boisterous customers, Nawaqanitawase is more softly-spoken.

But the 25-year-old admits his running battle with the Sharks star has brought out his fiery side.

"I threw the ball today, I never actually react, but he brought a little bit out, a little bit," Nawaqanitawase said.

"(But) he's actually a great fella. After the whistle, he's a lovely man. I can't fault him. He just loves the competition of the game."

The win on both the scoreboard and over Mulitalo capped a big week for Nawaqanitawase, who made his State of Origin debut for NSW in the game-two loss.

Nawaqanitawase is bound for Japanese rugby union next year ahead of the home Rugby World Cup, but riding high on Sunday, reiterated the door remained open for an NRL return one day.

"I'm going to miss it, but who knows what could happen? I could be back," he said.

"I've got a great opportunity where I'm going and that.

"But for now, I'm obviously still here and I've still got a lot of time to do, but I'm going to miss it, of course, because I've had such a great time."