NRL midweek mail R17: Latrell leaves training early in blow to Blues

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The NRL rarely stands still.

Between NRL training sessions, media appearances, and behind-the-scenes conversations, new storylines often begin to emerge before the weekend arrives.

Throughout the week, ESPN will be gathering notes, insights, and updates from around the competition heading into Round 17 of the NRL.

Latrell Down!

Rabbitohs players are "devastated" for star teammate Latrell Mitchell, after he left training after just 25 minutes.

"We don't know how bad anything is at the moment," Jye Gray shared.

"But we're obviously devastated for him."

Mitchell wrapped up at Souths' Centre of Excellence and headed home shortly after walking out of training. He had stretched and performed light drills with the team before leaving the pitch at Heffron Park with a trainer, removing his wrist strapping tape as he went.

The fact he did not take part in any ball work, running or contact appears a setback that could also have ramifications for the Blues.

After their game-two humiliation, NSW would have been hopeful of calling on the talismanic Mitchell, who has an excellent record at Origin level.

Kotoni Staggs notably had a tough night in Origin II, while the Blues' other incumbent centre Tolu Koula has played only two games at Origin level.

But unless he faces the Eels in round 17, Mitchell will not have a chance to play before teams are picked following the last of this weekend's games.

Gray when onto say it's unlikely that we will see Jack Winton make his return this week.

"I don't think he'll play," Gray said.

Latrell Mitchell of the Rabbitohs is tackled by the Warriors defence. Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Mad Murray?

Queensland-born Rabbitohs stars Jye Gray and Lachlan Hubner spoke on their skipper Cam Murray on Monday, following the Blues' loss to the Maroons last week.

"I let him know about it," Hubner joked.

"He's hungrier than ever. He's the ultimate professional and wears his heart on his sleeve."

Gray echoed the sentiment, admitting Murray is "one of the most driven and competitive guys" he's met, and believes he's ready to come back and redeem himself after the devastating loss in Origin II.