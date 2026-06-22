Taumalolo dodges ban, 300-game party going ahead

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North Queensland veteran Jason Taumalolo will play his 300th game in Townsville against Penrith as planned after dodging suspension for a dangerous throw.

The Cowboys' most-capped player went to the sin bin in Sunday's 38-20 loss to the Warriors for up-ending Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad during the second half.

Cowboys coach Todd Payten said he "can't disagree" with the decision to sin-bin Taumalolo, who faced a nervous wait for Monday's judiciary charge sheet.

A grade-two charge would have meant a two-game ban, leaving Taumalolo to celebrate his coveted milestone away from home against the Dolphins in round 20.

But the 33-year-old has received a grade-one dangerous throw charge so can accept a $750 fine with an early guilty plea.

Jason Taumalolo of the Cowboys is tackled. Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

It means he's set to play his 300th NRL game in front of home fans against the ladder-leading Panthers on Saturday night.

Taumalolo's clean recent record played into his hand, and earned him a $250 discount on his fine.

A grade-one dangerous throw charge can carry a two-match ban as a third offence, but Taumalolo had not been charged at all since the 2022 finals series.

Warriors forward Erin Clark can accept a $1000 fine for a shot on Heilum Luki in the same game.

Canberra's Morgan Smithies was also fined $1000 for dangerous contact on Melbourne captain Harry Grant in the Raiders' 42-20 loss on Sunday.