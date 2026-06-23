NRL Round 17 tipping, expert tips, best tips, sure thing, upset chance

With just the one State of Origin game remaining we have a full round this weekend. There are several very tough games to tip, as teams in form meet each other and others that are struggling take on teams they would normally beat.

Tipping all the winners each weekend is near impossible, so we'll give you some extra help with three standout games.

The sure thing

North Queensland Cowboys vs. Penrith Panthers, Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Saturday June 27, 5:30pm (AEST)

The Cowboys visited Christchurch last week and competed with the Warriors until halftime. After the break, their errors and defensive lapses saw the Warriors run away with the game. The Cowboys depend on outscoring the points they leak through their brittle defence, and they simply can't score enough to win against the better-tackling sides.

Step forward the Panthers, with the best defence in the NRL. They also have scored more points than any other team in the league. They simply will not leak more points than they will be able to score against the Cowboys. Last week, with their Origin stars having a rest, they were shocked by the Titans. That was just their second loss for the year, and they won't lose their third against the Cowboys.

Round 17 sure thing: Panthers

Nathan Cleary celebrates with teammates after Brian To'o scored a try. Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

The toss of the coin

Dolphins vs. New Zealand Warriors, Suncorp Stadium, Saturday June 27, 3pm (AEST)

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The Dolphins were too good for the Tigers last weekend as they strengthened their hold on a Top 4 position, while the Warriors bounced back to form in beating the Cowboys in Christchurch.

The way the Dolphins are playing at the moment, they are favoured to win this game and I believe they will; but, if the Warriors are to be taken seriously at all this year, they simply have to go very close, if not win this game. They cannot afford to be blown away by the Dolphins, who threaten their position on the ladder, one place behind the Panthers.

This game should be a complete toss of the coin, with either team capable of winning, but I think the Dolphins are on an almighty roll at the moment.

Toss of the coin game winner: Dolphins

The roughie

Manly Warringah Sea Eagles vs. Melbourne Storm, 4 Pines Park, Saturday June 27, 7:35pm (AEST)

The Sea Eagles were caught up in a real arm-wrestle last week with the Bulldogs, with goal kicking ultimately costing them the win. The Storm took another step towards playing their best football with a runaway victory against the Raiders.

The Sea Eagles are having an incredible year since Kieran Foran took over, and this game is at 4 Pines, so I understand the short price. But, Melbourne are looking better each week, and, when they click, they are almost impossible to stop. The Storm will be missing Jahrome Hughes, which is huge, but Tyran Wishart is back to take his place.

It is well documented that these two teams absolutely hate each other, and they always put on a ferocious battle. The Sea Eagles will want to bounce back from last week, as they cling to their sixth place on the ladder and continue to eye the Top 4. I think the Storm are travelling the better of the two and should win.

Round 17 roughie: Storm

Click here for a full guide to NRL Round 17.