Kodi Nikorima drops major hint on Dolphins future

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Kodi Nikorima has opened up on his future at the Dolphins, with the off-contract veteran revealing a decision on his next move is only weeks away.

The 32-year-old was instrumental in the Dolphins' victory over the weekend, stepping up in the absence of star halfback Isaiya Katoa.

Speaking to ESPN after the game, Nikorima admitted he would love to remain in Redcliffe, but confirmed rival clubs are also in the mix.

"I'd love to stay here, Brissy is home," Nikorima said. "I'm an inaugural player here so I'd love to continue that.

"I obviously know this is a business at the end of the day. I do have options elsewhere, which I'm going through now with my management.

"You guys will soon know in the next couple of weeks."

Kodi Nikorima of the Dolphins. Photo by Matt King/Getty Images

Nikorima has enjoyed one of the strongest periods of his career at the Dolphins and credits an unlikely source for helping take his game to another level - his short stint at South Sydney in 2022.

"I give credit to the six month stint I had at South Sydney," Nikorima declared.

"Spending time there, especially learning from Cody Walker, really helped my ball-playing.

"He's really helped just by watching him and how he goes about his business."

Despite leaving the Rabbitohs four years ago, Nikorima revealed he and Walker still maintain a close friendship.

"We don't talk about footy, but we give each other banter... I really respect him," he said.

"Last night we ended up getting Jai Arrow to get dinner with us, which was nice."

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Nikorima then shared his support for Arrow following the Rabbitohs forward's heartbreaking MND diagnosis.

"Obviously, sad seeing what he's going through. It was the first time I've seen him since the diagnosis," he said.

"I'll be playing the rest of my career for him.

"We came through under-20s together and when I made the move to South Sydney, I actually lived with Jai and Liam Knight for about two or three weeks before my family moved down.

"Then I ended up staying during the finals series with him.

"He's been at my wedding, came to my bucks, went to my brother's bucks - he's a real family friend."

While Nikorima remains open to staying at the Dolphins beyond 2026, the veteran confirmed interest from rival clubs and indicated a decision on his future is now imminent.