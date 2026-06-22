Knights forward facing judiciary over anti-gay slur

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Newcastle forward Asu Kepaoa has been referred directly to the NSW Rugby League judiciary for allegedly making a anti-gay slur in a NSW Cup game.

The former Wests Tigers forward was sent from the field just before halftime in the Knights' reserve-grade defeat of St George Illawarra on Friday.

He has until midday on Tuesday to enter a plea ahead of Wednesday night's hearing.

Players are typically referred directly to a judiciary hearing for the most serious offences, or those for which an exact appropriate punishment is not immediately clear.

Asu Kepaoa has played 43 NRL games, all for the Tigers between 2020 and 2024. Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images

While playing for the Warriors' NRL side in 2022, Marcelo Montoya notably received a four-game ban for calling North Queensland winger Kyle Feldt a "fa***t".

Max Knobel, Koby Evans, Izak Rankine and Lance Collard are among the AFL-listed players to have been suspended over anti-gay slurs in recent seasons.

Kepaoa's alleged incident comes only weeks after former Sydney Roosters prop Kane Evans became the second male NRL player to come out as gay, and first since the 1990s.

Kepaoa has played 43 NRL games, all for the Tigers between 2020 and 2024.

He has not made it on to the field for the Knights at first-grade level since moving from Penrith this year.

Elsewhere, North Queensland veteran Jason Taumalolo will play his 300th NRL game in Townsville against Penrith as planned after dodging suspension for a dangerous throw.

The Cowboys' most-capped player went to the sin bin in Sunday's 38-20 loss to the Warriors for upending Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad in the second half.

Cowboys coach Todd Payten said he "can't disagree" with the decision to sin-bin Taumalolo, who faced a nervous wait for Monday's judiciary charge sheet.

A grade-two charge would have meant a two-game ban, leaving Taumalolo to celebrate his coveted milestone away from home against the Dolphins in round 20.

But the 33-year-old has received a grade-one dangerous throw charge, so can accept a $750 fine with an early guilty plea.

It means he's set to play his 300th NRL game in front of home fans against the ladder-leading Panthers on Saturday night.

Taumalolo's clean recent record played into his hands, and earned him a $250 discount on his fine.

A grade-one dangerous throw charge can carry a two-match ban as a third offence, but Taumalolo had not been charged at all since the 2022 finals series.