Hunt signs contract extension with Broncos

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Ben Hunt will play at least one more NRL season with Brisbane after signing a contract extension with the club.

The veteran utility on Monday signed a one-year deal, tying him to the Broncos until the end of 2027.

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"The Broncos have always been home for me and I'm incredibly grateful for everything this club has given me over the years," the 36-year-old said in a club statement.

"I love being part of this group. I still feel like I've got plenty to offer and my body feels great.

Ben Hunt will extend his time in Brisbane. Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images

"I really enjoy helping the younger players develop and navigate their own journeys in the NRL."

Hunt is one of the game's most experienced players, after more than 360 NRL matches, 20 State of Origin appearances for Queensland and 15 Australian caps.

Debuting for the Broncos as a 19-year-old in 2009, Hunt has played 218 games for the club through two stints, interrupted by six years at St George Illawarra.

His career has been highlighted by his first NRL premiership last season, when Brisbane beat Melbourne in the grand final.

Broncos general manager of recruitment and pathways Simon Scanlan said Hunt's influence went beyond his on-field performances.

"Ben's experience and leadership are invaluable to our squad," Scanlan said.

"He leads with a calmness and professionalism that only comes from spending so many years at the highest level, and the younger players benefit from having him around.

"His versatility and football IQ provide great value and depth to the squad, but just as importantly, he sets high standards every day and continues to have a huge impact on our culture."