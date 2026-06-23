Ex feared going to Police due to player's NRL fame

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A woman was afraid of making a domestic violence report because her partner was a "famous NRL player", a court has been told.

South Sydney Rabbitohs winger Tyrone Munro is fighting charges of occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault following three alleged incidents.

The 21-year-old faced Burwood Local Court on Tuesday morning but the hearing was delayed by several hours after the complainant failed to show on time.

Neither Munro nor his former partner gave evidence during the hours-long hearing.

Instead, Constable Majd Chami told the court the complainant appeared "emotionally upset" when she made the initial police report.

Tyrone Munro of the Rabbitohs scores a try against the Storm. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

"My partner is a famous NRL player, and I want to know if I'm protected if I'm making a domestic violence report," the woman said in a police statement read out in court.

NSW Police were first called on April 17 by the complainant's sister, with the initial phone call played to the court.

Munro is alleged to have pushed his then-partner and slapped her a number of times at his residence near Homebush in Sydney's west, resulting in a cut to her lip.

"My sister is in a domestic violence relationship. She has called me crying, and her phone is off right now," the sister said on the call.

"I'm just concerned for her safety right now."

Police were unable to visit Munro's apartment as the sister did not know his address, but they attended the residence four days later.

Both Munro and his then-partner denied the assault when questioned by police officers, who observed the complainant did not appear to have injuries.

The woman went to police months later, following the deterioration of her relationship with Munro.

The pair were in regional NSW for Munro to play in the NRL Koori Cup tournament when his then-partner received a message from a man, sparking an argument.

Munro is claimed to have pushed her off the bed and thrown her phone at her before ending the relationship and flying to Sydney alone.

The complainant then made a report to police, before returning to make a second complaint, alleging in another incident Munro dragged her by the arm - causing her to become scratched and bruised.

The matter will not resume until February 15, meaning a lengthy stint away from NRL action for Munro.

He has not featured in the NRL this year as part of the league's no-fault stand-down policy regarding domestic violence charges.

Munro's lawyer Elias Tabchouri called on the NRL to reconsider their no-fault rule on the merits of individual cases.

"He will now be stood down for over a year in circumstances where one might argue that the ultimate penalty would not come anywhere near that," Mr Tabchouri said outside the court.

"He's innocent, and he's made it clear he's innocent."

Munro has played 19 NRL matches for the Rabbitohs since making his debut in 2023 and is signed to the club until the end of 2027.

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