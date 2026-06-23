Blow for NRL's breakout prop as Dogs make halves call

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Warriors prop Jackson Ford is set to be sidelined for the rest of the NRL regular season with a pectoral injury in a blow to the club's minor premiership aspirations.

Ford, who trailed only Nathan Cleary in the Dally M standings before voting went behind closed doors, sustained the injury in the Warriors' win over North Queensland last weekend.

The 28-year-old, who was touted as a bolter for NSW State of Origin selection, will miss the next 10 to 12 weeks, the club said on Tuesday when confirming its team list for Saturday's clash with fellow top-four contenders the Dolphins.

Tanner Stowers-Smith will start alongside Mitch Barnett in the absence of Ford and James Fisher-Harris (calf) as the Dolphins welcome back their big guns.

Jackson Ford of the Warriors takes on the Broncos' defence. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Halfback Isaiya Katoa returns to the side along with Maroons quartet Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Max Plath, Tom Flegler and Selwyn Cobbo, who all sat out last week's win over Wests Tigers.

Their fellow Queenslander Tino Fa'asuamaleaui returns from a week's rest to take his place in the Gold Coast's starting side for Friday's clash with Canterbury.

Bulldogs captain Stephen Crichton remains in the halves with Matt Burton filling in at centre following their win over Manly.

On Saturday, Nathan Cleary, Isaah Yeo and Brian To'o are back on deck for Penrith as they travel to face North Queensland, while Reuben Garrick's concussion forces Manly into a change in the centres.

Josh Feledy takes Garrick's place against Melbourne, who will be without halfback Jahrome Hughes (hamstring).

Elsewhere, Simi Sasagi (shoulder) returns in the centres for Canberra as they host St George Illawarra on Sunday, while Adam Doueihi (shoulder) is back for Wests Tigers' trip to Newcastle.