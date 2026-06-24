Spotlight on Broncos veteran to prove he still has mojo

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Brisbane's Ben Hunt has a dress rehearsal against Sydney Roosters to showcase why he was re-signed for next season.

It might sound strange to say that about a 36-year-old with 365 NRL games to his credit, but Hunt's role in 2027 will be partly as a "Mr Fix-It" in three key spine positions, with captain Adam Reynolds to retire at the end of this season..

On Friday night at Suncorp Stadium his task is to play No. 7 in the absence of the injured Reynolds and ignite a much-needed victory for a Broncos side that has lost six games in a row.

Hunt has said on numerous occasions that his preferred position is halfback. Now he has a chance to show he still has the goods after starting at No. 7 in 242 of his NRL games.

Is Ben Hunt still good enough to play meaningful minutes. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The 2025 premiership winner's new deal has been criticised by several former players, including former Broncos captain Corey Parker, who said Hunt is playing "average football" and should have taken the opportunity to retire.

The Broncos have backed Hunt because of his experience, ethics and as virtual insurance should young halves Thomas Duffy and Jonah Pezet fail to fire.

Pezet will join the Broncos from Parramatta next year, while 22-year-old Duffy recently inked a two-year Broncos extension through until the end of 2028.

Hunt's five-eighth partner against the Roosters will be Duffy, who is not a natural ball-runner and is more suited to an organising role as a No. 7.

While externally the new Hunt deal has created debate, Broncos hooker Cory Paix said it was a good thing for the club and the player.

"It's great for the old bloke. He's been massive ever since he came back to the club and for me personally as well," Paix said.

"He has been a great servant of the club and brings so much to this group in terms of leadership.

"In terms of energy, he has still got that in numbers, so he is the first one in and last to leave, and I am sure he will bring that next year as well."

Hunt, who has starred at hooker for Queensland, will also keep Paix on his toes in a fight for the No. 9 jersey in 2027, along with Cameron Bukowski and Blake Mozer.

"We always talk about healthy competition around here, whether that is hooker or half," Paix said.

"(Hunt) has filled in at No. 13 this season. It keeps everyone on their toes and fighting for positions, so it is great for any organisation."

Paix said he also had faith that Duffy would do the job against the Roosters in the absence of the injured Ezra Mam.

"He's the ultimate competitor, Tommy," Paix said.

"He has come in previously and done a fantastic job for us, so it will be no different."