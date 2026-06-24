Parramatta Eels enter race to sign strike centre

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Jason Ryles has kept the door ajar for further additions to Parramatta's roster before the mid-season deadline as the Eels circle Canterbury centre Bronson Xerri.

Dropped at the start of the season before winning back his spot, Xerri's future at Belmore is clouded once more after he was benched for last Saturday's win over Manly.

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Canterbury helped revive Xerri's career after the explosive centre was dumped by Cronulla when he received a four-year ban for using banned substances in 2020.

Xerri has also been linked to the Melbourne Storm and fresh talk of him heading for the exit at the Bulldogs comes the week after Canterbury pushed Matt Burton to the centres.

Given their finals hopes are alive, the Bulldogs would be hesitant to cut Xerri whose contract expires at the end of 2027, midway through the current campaign.

But Ryles has spots to fill on his roster ahead of the June 30 deadline after a year in which the Eels' progress has been knocked off course by injuries.

"We're always looking to recruit quality players, and he (Xerri) is a quality player," Ryles said on Wednesday.

"He's under contract at the moment, so we'll just see what happens there.

"We've still got roster spots before June 30, so we're always open to someone coming in. It's a bit hectic these six days especially the 24 hours leading into it."