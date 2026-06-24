Pacific inspiration drives Cowboys colossus before 300

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Jason Taumalolo, one of the greatest forwards to lace a boot, will play his 300th NRL game for North Queensland with a legacy that stretches beyond Australia's shores.

"If I have inspired a child in the Pacific to be able to play NRL one day, that is a goal in itself. If I have done that, I am happy," he said.

The Tonga international has done that alright.

Look no further than Auckland-born Cowboys second-rower Jeremiah Nanai,. who has gone on to be a wonderful Queensland and Samoa representative.

"I grew up watching Jason when I was about 10," Nanai said.

"He was my idol growing up. It's great to be part of the journey with him, playing in his 300th this week."

Taumalolo will line up at prop against Penrith on Saturday night in Townsville as the Cowboys' most capped player and in the same echelon as that other JT - Johnathan Thurston.

The 33-year-old's form this year has been elite. From 2015-2018 he was an unstoppable force, winning the 2015 premiership, the 2016 Dally M Medal and Daly M lock of the year three times.

He has won the club's Paul Bowman Medal a record six times as player of the year.

A terror on the field, off the field Taumalolo is as humble as they come. The off-field limelight has never been his thing.

"It's a massive achievement I guess. Sorry, I am trying to play it down a little bit," he said when speaking of his milestone.

"Getting to play 300 games for the Cowboys means a lot for me, the club that helped me since I was young and brought me through their systems since I was 13."

Now in his 17th season in the NRL, he has soldiered on and taken his huge frame where few have before, but with no regrets.

So how does 300 games feel?

"Old. That is the best way to describe it," he chuckled.

"The position I play ... for 300 games it definitely takes its toll. If I was told when I was a junior that this is what the road would look like getting to 300 I would do it all over again and happily do it with a smile."

Nanai will have to carry on and inspire when Taumalolo, whose 10-year deal expires at the end of 2027, finally hangs up the boots.

Always one for a memorable quote, Taumalolo had an animated martial arts film reference to describe his regard for the Cowboys star on the rise.

"It is a bit of a Kung Fu Panda moment ... Master Oogway handing it over to Po, "Taumalolo grinned.

"I always call Jeremiah the Kung Fu Panda ... passing on the torch.

"It is not just 'Miah. I have enjoyed watching the careers of a few young kids progress to become players they are now."

Taumalolo changed the face of international footy when he switched from New Zealand to Tonga, inspiring the side's 2017 World Cup semi-final appearance and then historic wins over New Zealand and Great Britain in 2019.

Right now his focus is on the Panthers and his teammates want to make his 300th a memorable occasion.

"I didn't think I would get to play with Jason. It's a blessing. I can't wait to do my job for him and make sure we get the win for him," Nanai said.

"He took me under his wing when I was 18 and helped me progress to the player I am now."