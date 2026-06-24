Dolphins play long game with Woolf at door of finals

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When Dolphins coach Kristian Woolf rested four State of Origin stars last week he made a statement about his game plan to ensure his side plays in their maiden finals.

Ahead of the third-placed Dolphins' home clash with the second-positioned Warriors on Saturday, centre Herbie Farnworth has shed light on the team's mindset.

"We are looking to the back-end of the year and how we want to be playing then in the big games," Farnworth said.

"We haven't really had too much time against those bigger teams and we haven't played finals before, so that is how we are prepping for the rest of the year."

That is a multifaceted mission which includes fine-tuning their on-field play, making sure their six Origin players aren't mentally and physically drained, and ensuring the players just outside the top 17 are ready to slot in and fire when required.

Woolf backed the depth of his squad last week in what was a tricky trip to Campbelltown against finals hopefuls Wests Tigers.

Most clubs had their Origin representatives back up, but Woolf made the brave call to rest four Queensland stars - Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Selwyn Cobbo, Max Plath and Thomas Flegler.

For a coach in his second season, and at the helm of a club yet to play finals, it would have been tempting to play the quartet, but those that stepped up were immense. Fullback Trai Fuller, winger Tevita Naufahu and back-rower Oryn Keeley did stellar jobs.

Injured co-captain Isaiya Katoa's replacement, former Penrith utility Brad Schneider, also shone and had a hand in several tries in a 36-22 win.

They must keep their foot on the pedal, but it is becoming clearer that the Dolphins have a genuine squad capable of challenging for the title even if key players are unavailable.

All of the Dolphins' Origin guns and Katoa are back to play against the Warriors.

Make no mistake, the Dolphins have prepared with intensity at their Redcliffe base this week ahead of the clash.

Woolf and his team have their eyes on second place, but the coach has another set of eyes at the top of his head looking at the road ahead and how best to negotiate it.

"The boys that have come in have played a lot of first grade," Farnworth said.

"Last year with all the injuries we had, that team that filled in (last week) was our starting team last year and they have all been great.

"The boys are happy. Sport is a thing full of failures and then you get the odd high. We've got the high at the moment, but we are not getting too carried away either.

"We will come out a very different side with the Origin boys back. They would have gained a lot out of playing in that game."