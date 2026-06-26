Crichton has six appeal as Bulldogs blast past Titans

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Stephen Crichton's reinvention as a five-eighth is continuing to bear fruit for Canterbury as the Bulldogs captain shrugged off another injury scare in a 30-12 win over the Gold Coast.

Six days on from his field goal heroics in the Dogs' defeat of Manly - and in just his second NRL game in the halves - Crichton showed the poise of a veteran playmaker by guiding Cameron Ciraldo's side to a third win on the spin.

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The Samoan international had three assists and kicked five goals on Friday at Cbus Super Stadium, playing on after reeling out of a tackle on Gold Coast fullback Keano Kini late in the first half.

Crichton, who missed game two of the State of Origin series with a shoulder injury, made it to halftime and then soldiered on to put the Titans to bed in the second half.

Josh Curran celebrates a Try after a stellar performance. Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images

The only injury concern for Ciraldo, as his side claimed a fourth win in five games, was winger Jacob Kiraz who picked up a suspected rib injury and was replaced by Bronson Xerri.

Crichton was involved in both of Canterbury's first-half tries, creating the space for centre Matt Burton to send Jethro Rinakama in on the left for an 15th minute opener.

The Dogs captain then showed some wicked deception to set up Josh Curran for his first of the night and give Canterbury a 12-0 halftime lead.

Phillip Sami crossed early into the second half but a try-saving tackle by Enari Tuala kept the Titans at bay.

After Rinakama notched his second of the night off a crisp Bailey Hayward pass, Crichton came to the fore.

The Dogs No.6 trapped Kini in-goal with a poked kick down the left and on the ensuing set from the dropout Crichton sent popular prop Max King over for a try on his 150th NRL appearance.

Sami scored two more to seal a hat-trick and cut the Bulldogs' lead to just 12 with seven minutes to go.

But Crichton killed the game off by assisting Curran for the tireless edge forward's second try to put his side in touching distance of the top eight.