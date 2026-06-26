Three Maroons booked as Roosters extend Broncos pain

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Sydney Roosters prop Lindsay Collins will face a nervous wait on two fronts ahead of State of Origin after a 24-18 win that all but ended Brisbane's finals chances.

Roosters half Sam Walker, in his 100th NRL match, celebrated at Suncorp Stadium in style with a try, a controlled performance and two try-saving tackles to take the Tricolours to third on the ladder.

Sam Walker in action against the Broncos. Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Queensland front-rower Collins was ruled out of the match at halftime with delayed concussion symptoms and will undergo recovery protocols in Maroons camp.

The 11-day stand down will mean the 30-year-old prop is still eligible to play in the Origin decider at Suncorp Stadium.

He was also placed on report for a high shot in the 10th minute on Brisbane lock Xavier Willison, who left the field with a head knock and did not return

Walker, also the Maroons half, was put on report for a shoulder charge on Reece Walsh but there didn't appear to be much in it. Roosters centre Robert Toia, another Maroons star, was booked for a lifting tackle on winger Josiah Karapani.

The Broncos have now lost seven in a row and are the worst performed defending premiers in the history of the NRL. They will likely need to win eight of nine matches remaining to make the finals, a forlorn task.

The Broncos led 16-12 at halftime after the Roosters made far too many errors.

The Roosters scored the opening try through winger Billy Smith after the Broncos failed to defuse a bomb.

Walker then made two try savers, one around the legs of prop Preston Riki and another desperate effort on the tryline to deny hooker Cory Paix.

The Broncos scored through a wonderful ball by second-rower Brendan Piakura to five-eighth Thomas Duffy after a blatant forward pass by half Ben Hunt.

Piakura scored himself after an exquisite Duffy grubber to take a 12-6 lead before James Tedesco replied with a lovely short kick of his own for centre Robert Toia to equalise.

On the cusp of halftime a loose Daly Cherry-Evans pass was scooped up by Broncos centre Grant Anderson who raced away.

Smith, who made four errors in the first half, showed immense strength to score the first try in the second half.

Walker extended the lead by starting and finishing a 50m attacking raid. Both sides exchanged penalty goals before a tense final seven minutes.