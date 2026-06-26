Woolf answers Dolphins 2027 halves puzzle

The Dolphins hope to get a contract extension done for in-form five-eighth Kodi Nikorima despite the arrival of England playmaker George Williams in 2027.

Coach Kristian Woolf believes there is room for both in his team next year with star half Isaiya Katoa already on the books until the end of 2028.

Warrington's Williams, currently playing No.6 in Super League, is set to join the Dolphins although the contract has not been officially announced.

The deal was arranged last year when the Dolphins were yet to play finals football.

Williams had a stellar 2020 for Canberra when he led the side to the preliminary final while playing halfback.

Kodi Nikorima of the Dolphins celebrates after scoring a try. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

The Dolphins are expecting half Isaiya Katoa to play State of Origin for NSW next year and regard Williams an organising half who can slot in seamlessly.

The other side of that equation is the fact off-contract Nikorima has proven he can do exactly that with the No.6 on his back.

Woolf said he "loved everything about Kodi" and the Dolphins planned to keep him.

"He is obviously playing some of his best footy at the moment. It is something we'd like to get done," Woolf said.

"There is a desire from him as well. There are always constraints with the salary cap but if we can figure it out we certainly will and hopefully that happens sooner rather than later."

After a man-of-the-match display in the 36-22 win over Wests Tigers last week without Katoa in the side, Nikorima told ESPN his aim was to remain a Dolphin.

"I'd love to stay here, Brissy is home," Nikorima said.

"I'm an inaugural player here so I'd love to continue that.

"I obviously know this is a business at the end of the day. I do have options elsewhere, which I'm going through now with my management."

Nikorima suggested a resolution was imminent.

"You guys will soon know in the next couple of weeks," he said.

With regard to Williams' arrival, Woolf said "those things can be confirmed at the appropriate time".

"But one thing I will answer there is that you can never have too many good players," he said.

"We've had seven guys involved in Origin in the last game and I am not sure what is around the corner for next Origin. It is a six-week period where you need wins and you need depth and good players to do that. You also need competition in the team."

The Dolphins, in third, host the second-placed Warriors at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday with four Queensland stars - Thomas Flegler, Max Plath, Selwyn Cobbo and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow - back in the side after Woolf wisely rested them last week.

"It was the right call for them," Woolf said.

"It is good to be at full strength this week for a great game. We are expecting over 40,000 people."