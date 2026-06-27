Dolphins make it eight straight wins after star injured

Dolphins sharp shooter Jamayne Isaako has landed a 78th minute sideline conversion to secure a 26-24 win over the Warriors after star halfback Isaiya Katoa suffered a dislocated wrist injury.

Points whiz Isaako became the first player in 118 years to score 12 or more points in a match in nine consecutive matches in his 14-point haul that included two tries.

The previous five matches between the two sides had been decided by four points or less and they turned on another classic in front of 40,465 fans at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday.

Warriors bench utility Samuel Healey crashed over in the 75th minute to give the visitors a 24-20 lead after an error by winger Selwyn Cobbo.

But Cobbo responded in true style to storm over three minutes later to level it up with his second try of the match. Isaako landed the conversion from wide out to secure an eighth straight win for the Kristian Woolf-coached Dolphins.

Katoa, the Dolphins' key man, left the field in the 13th minute after medicos put his dislocated wrist back in place. He sat on the bench with his left arm in a sling.

Bench utility Brad Schneider came on but it was off-contract five-eighth Kodi Nikorima who took control.

Points whiz Isaako became the first player in 118 years to score 12 or more points in a match in nine consecutive matches. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

The Dolphins lost Cobbo in the 20th minute to an HIA, which he passed. Warriors winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak succumbed to a hamstring injury in the second half as both sides showed enormous courage.

The Warriors -- without gun forwards James Fisher-Harris, Jackson Ford and Leka Halasima -- showcased their depth with second-rower Jacob Laban having a blinder.

A massive defensive play by Dolphins fullback Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow on Queensland teammate Kurt Capewell denied the Warriors an early try.

Up the other end Cobbo scored in the corner with yet another sublime finish.

Laban leapt above Cobbo to snaffle a Chanel Harris-Tavita bomb and respond with panache.