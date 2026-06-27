'Valid question': Maguire opens up on Broncos selection

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Brisbane coach Michael Maguire will resist the temptation to prepare for 2027 with his team selections as he insists the team's title defence is "alive and kicking".

The Broncos slumped to their seventh consecutive loss with the 24-18 defeat at the hands of the Sydney Roosters on Friday night. In 13th position, they must win eight of nine remaining games to play finals.

Maguire said the players "fought like hell for each other" against the Roosters and bristled when it was suggested his team was done and dusted for 2026.

"I wouldn't say it's an uphill battle with the team I've got here," Maguire said. "People can say whatever they like, but the belief I have in this group and the journey I've had with this group tells me they're a great group. If you fight like that, we'll let that do the talking."

In the post-match press conference Maguire was asked whether it was tempting to give outstanding 20-year-old hooker Cameron Bukowski and giant prop VJ Semu, 22, more games in the final two months after both made impressive debuts in 2026.

Payne Haas of the Broncos looks dejected after his team loses Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

"You obviously weren't listening to what I said," Maguire retorted.

It was then put to the coach the Broncos could still mathematically play finals, and Maguire took up that theme.

"You just said the side can do it," he replied.

"I'm going to continually pick the players I believe can make us win.

"I get it's a valid question and I understand that but it's a Broncos jersey and they compete. As you said (finals are) doable, so why not?"

The Broncos are battling an injury crisis which was added to by bench forward Aublix Tawha (ankle) ending up in a moon boot after the match. Lock Xavier Willison also failed an HIA. Both are in doubt for next Saturday night's home game against Cronulla.

Captain Adam Reynolds (calf) and five-eighth Ezra Mam (shoulder) are nearing a return and Maguire suggested lock Pat Carrigan (ankle) and winger Deine Mariner (leg) weren't far away.

"It depends on who goes to Origin and who's coming and going, but we'll definitely get some back," Maguire said. "Deino and Patty, they are pretty handy names to be bringing back in. They're the reasons why I believe in this team."

Prop Payne Haas, who captained the side and had a blinder, will not be available due to NSW commitments.

Haas addressed speculation he had been seeking a release to join South Sydney before June 30, the club he will play for in 2027.

"It's BS," Haas said "There's no way I would ever let that happen. I love this group and I'm committed to this group this year.

"These guys are my brothers. I don't know how that (story) came about, but I'm fully committed to the Broncos and doing my part here before I leave."