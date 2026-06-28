Best way to finish as Knights home in on another win

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A late Bradman Best try helped Newcastle to a 12-6 win over West Tigers, avoiding an embarrassing loss in front of their loyal home fans at McDonald Jones Stadium.

Best backed up his right-side winger Dominic Young in a length-of-the-field try in the 74th minute, collecting his pass and racing the final 35 metres to the goal posts at the southern end.

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It provided the one real bright moment in a match plagued by bad weather and plenty of handling errors from both sides.

Scores were locked at 6-6 for most of the second half.

Young threatened with several busts in his 195 metres and two line breaks, but nothing came of his flair, the movements breaking down because of a dropped ball or wayward pass.

Bradman Best of the Knights celebrates a try with Fletcher Sharpe. Photo by Scott Gardiner/Getty Images

Despite their unconvincing win, Newcastle have moved up from eighth to fifth on the ladder.

Fullback Kalyn Ponga's solidified his position in the Queensland Origin side for the July 8 decider. He was involved in most of Newcastle's attacking moves, before cutting loose after halftime.

Ponga chased down winger Heamasi Makasini to end his 70m dash towards the line, then pounced on a loose ball in another try-saving move a set later.

He also had a line break, busted out of four tackles in his 18 runs, and had an assist for NSW Origin forward Dylan Lucas to score his eighth try of the year.

Wests Tigers welcomed back Adam Doueihi, who missed eight weeks with a shoulder injury.

It only took 10 minutes for the crafty No.7 to prove his value, making a one-on-one steal off Dane Gagai in full flight, before he held up the pass perfectly in the ensuing set for second-rower Tony Sukkar to score his first NRL try in 20 appearances.

Doueihi converted the try he'd set up and the visitors were out to a 6-0 lead.

That remained the score at halftime, after both sides showed little intent with the ball. A heavy downpour in the break created a far more slippery surface in the second half.

Newcastle finally posted their first points in the 53rd minute when Lucas ran on to a nice Ponga pass.

The Knights, who haven't lost at home since being beaten by the Panthers in round eight, now command a 6-2 winning record in Newcastle this season.

That could be tested next Sunday when they face the fast-swimming Dolphins, who are on an eight-game winning streak.

Wests Tigers travel to Kogarah to face St George Illawarra on Saturday.