Storm face worst injury woes of Craig Bellamy's tenure

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Craig Bellamy says Melbourne are facing the worst injury crisis of his 24-year coaching tenure and is holding out hope of signing reinforcements by the NRL's mid-season trade deadline.

Moses Leo (concussion), Ativalu Lisati (ankle) and Joe Chan (back) were all unable to finish Saturday's 30-4 loss to Manly, which the Storm entered with a depleted team.

Lisati's injury is the worst of the three and may require surgery following a hip-drop style tackle from Manly playmaker Joey Walsh.

Chan reported back spasms and appears likely to return after the Storm's bye, while Leo could clear concussion protocols in time to also face Gold Coast in round 19.

Ativalu Lisati of the Storm leaves the field injured. Matt King/Getty Images

But star halfback Jahrome Hughes (hamstring) and outside backs Xavier Coates (Achilles tendon), Nick Meaney (calf) and Jack Howarth (quad) are other regular first-graders currently sidelined.

The outside back shortage hurt the Storm against the Sea Eagles, who feasted on the makeshift edges that only became more understrength as the game wore on.