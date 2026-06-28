'Never miss': Dolphins iron man reveals secrets

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Dolphins points whiz extraordinaire Jamayne Isaako has played 87 successive games for the club and his ambition is to never miss a match.

That's easier said than done, but the 30-year-old winger showed how deep that desire is when he played in round 16 against Wests Tigers a week after dislocating a finger in a win over Sydney Roosters.

After landing a sideline conversion on Saturday to sink the Warriors 26-24 at Suncorp Stadium, the Melbourne-bound gun shed light on why a dislocated finger couldn't stop him.

"They said it was a two to three-week injury and I went in for surgery first thing Sunday morning," Isaako said.

"The motivation was not to miss a game for the club this year. I don't want to do that, obviously knowing that I have to go to Melbourne next year.

Points whiz Isaako became the first player in 118 years to score 12 or more points in a match in nine consecutive matches. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

"We're creating something special here and if we continue playing good footy I don't see why we aren't going to play finals footy this year or potentially even give ourselves a chance to make a GF.

"That's the ultimate goal and I know how important my role is for this team."

Isaako is clearly one of the best prepared athletes in the NRL but his iron man ways don't happen by magic.