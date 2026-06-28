'Never miss': Dolphins iron man reveals secrets

Dolphins points whiz extraordinaire Jamayne Isaako has played 87 successive games for the club and his ambition is to never miss a match.
That's easier said than done, but the 30-year-old winger showed how deep that desire is when he played in round 16 against Wests Tigers a week after dislocating a finger in a win over Sydney Roosters.
After landing a sideline conversion on Saturday to sink the Warriors 26-24 at Suncorp Stadium, the Melbourne-bound gun shed light on why a dislocated finger couldn't stop him.
"They said it was a two to three-week injury and I went in for surgery first thing Sunday morning," Isaako said.
"The motivation was not to miss a game for the club this year. I don't want to do that, obviously knowing that I have to go to Melbourne next year.
"We're creating something special here and if we continue playing good footy I don't see why we aren't going to play finals footy this year or potentially even give ourselves a chance to make a GF.
"That's the ultimate goal and I know how important my role is for this team."
Isaako is clearly one of the best prepared athletes in the NRL but his iron man ways don't happen by magic.
"My missus knows how important this job is for me, and with two young ones, it's always hard," he said
"Every single day if I'm not training, I get to a recovery centre or do my recovery at home.
"I've invested a lot of time in stretching and that's helped me stay on the field.
"There's nothing worse than going out on the field and you've got tight hamstrings. It can take you out of the game sometimes, so I do a lot more stretching than most people, I'd like to think."
A fortnight ago against the Roosters he became the first man in premiership history to score points in 95 consecutive games. On Saturday his 14-point haul meant he was also the first to ever score 12 or more points in nine successive matches.
His pressure goal in the 78th minute was no surprise.
"Never in doubt with Jamayne. If there is one person I would want kicking, it would be him," five-eighth Kodi Nikorima said.
Coach Kristian Woolf is another admirer.
"He is so durable. He is always out there for you, Jamayne, and to go and break another record is outstanding," Woolf said.
Isaako, a New Zealand international, was copping a spray from the Warriors crowd as he lined up the kick.
"One bloke yelled out, 'if you're a true Kiwi, you'll shank the kick'," Isaako chuckled.
"When it went over, I had to laugh. I am a true Kiwi, but at the end of the day, I had to win it for the Phins."
His love for the Dolphins runs deep. It is why that dislocated finger was an obstacle to overcome and not a roadblock
"I love this bunch of blokes that I'm playing with, and so if that wasn't the case, I don't think I would have suited up as quick as I did," he said.