Big changes to Blues side for Origin game three

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Coach Laurie Daley has wielded the axe on his NSW team ahead of the State of Origin series decider, with Blues mainstay Brian To'o and Brisbane star Kotoni Staggs among four players dropped.

Needing to defy history to reclaim the shield, Daley also left Newcastle back-rower Dylan Lucas and Wests Tigers hooker Api Koroisau out of the squad for game three on July 8 in Brisbane.

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But what will steal the headlines ahead of the do-or-die clash will be Daley's decision to parachute Jack Bostock into starting 13, giving him his Origin debut.

The 22-year-old was left on the extended bench for game two, but has been instrumental in helping the Dolphins charge towards a top-four finals berth.

Bostock's naming comes at the expense of To'o, who has featured in every Origin game since his first appearance in 2021, and won the Brad Fittler Medal as NSW's best player in 2023 and 2025.

Brian To'o will miss his first Origin game since his debut for NSW in 2021. Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

"Jack was a part of the 19 down there in Melbourne. He's a big body, he's an aerial threat, and he's someone that we think will do well in game three," Daley said on Sunday.

"Biz (To'o) has been one of my personal favourites, and someone who has been a Brad Fittler medal winner.

"He's given great service to New South Wales, and I'm sure he'll be back, but just for this game, we just feel like we just needed to make that change."

Canterbury's Stephen Crichton missed game two with a shoulder injury but will return to the centres in place of Staggs after he had a tough night in the Blues' 44-24 capitulation in game two.

Penrith second-rower Liam Martin comes in for Lucas, who also had a quiet night in Melbourne.

Martin has played an integral role in the Panthers' dynasty and was a regular in the Blues' squad between 2021 and 2025, but was overlooked for the opening two matches.

"He (Martin) has had four games back now from injury, and he's a guy that has never let New South Wales down," Daley said.

"He understands Origin, he understands what we're about to walk into up there at Suncorp Stadium."

Newcastle's Bradman Best will play in the Blues centres for the first time since 2024 after Daley opted to move Manly's Tolutau Koula from the starting side to the interchange.

After scoring two tries for the Sea Eagles on Saturday, second-rower Haumole Olakau'atu has been called up from 20th man to the bench, swapping places with Sydney Roosters livewire Victor Radley.

Cronulla hooker Blayke Brailey has also been named on the interchange instead of Koroisau, after missing game two with a broken arm.

Daley stuck to his guns in the halves, keeping the experienced duo of Mitchell Moses and Nathan Cleary, while game one hero Ethan Strange remains on the bench.

He also kept South Sydney's Cameron Murray on the interchange, resisting calls for him to move into the starting line-up.

NSW's hopes of winning the decider were already dealt a blow as star centre Latrell Mitchell was ruled out with a calf issue.

With Daley's contract not yet renewed for 2027 and mounting noise for NSW to sack him, the coach is hoping his selection bets pay off and lead to an upset victory.

If his choices reward him, the Blues can become only the second NSW team in the last 20 years to clinch a series at Suncorp Stadium in Origin III.

NSW SQUAD:

James Tedesco, Jack Bostock, Bradman Best, Stephen Crichton, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Mitchell Moses, Nathan Cleary, Payne Haas, Reece Robson, Mitchell Barnett, Hudson Young, Liam Martin, Isaah Yeo (c), Cameron Murray, Addin Fonua-Blake, Haumole Olakau'atu, Blayke Braley, Ethan Strange, Tolutau Koula, Victor Radley.