Maroons recall key forwards as Collins out of decider

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Queensland duo Pat Carrigan and Jeremiah Nanai are set to return to the side for the State of Origin decider.

Maroons and Roosters prop Lindsay Collins is understood to have been officially ruled out of the clash at Suncorp Stadium on July 8 after failing an HIA in the Tricolours' 24-18 win over Brisbane on Friday night.

Patrick Carrigan has been recalled to Queensland's side. Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Collins came off in the 25th minute, suffered delayed concussion symptoms at halftime, and was ruled out of the match.

His omission has opened the door for Broncos lock Carrigan to return to the team despite not having played since the round 13 loss to St George Illawarra when he suffered a syndesmosis injury.

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The 28-year-old missed the Maroons' 44-24 win in game two in Melbourne after playing the previous 13 Origin games.

Maroons coach Billy Slater has consulted with Broncos medicos and is convinced Carrigan will be able to hit the ground running.

Nanai, 23, excelled in the 26-12 win over Penrith on Saturday night to rocket back into the Queensland reckoning after an injury-interrupted season that has limited him to just four matches.

The second-rower provides a lethal aerial threat and has the ability to turn a game with his impact running.

AAP understands he is set to come into the side at the expense of Dolphins back-rower Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, who played just eight minutes off the bench on debut at the MCG.

Nanai has been a powerhouse for the Maroons in 11 Origin matches and would have been in the team had he not been injured for the first two games.

The Maroons will field an unchanged backline after breathing a sigh of relief when half Sam Walker and centre Robert Toia were cleared after being put on report while playing for the Roosters against the Broncos.

Walker escaped with a fine for a shoulder charge on Reece Walsh and Toia was not charged by the MRC for a lifting tackle on Josiah Karapani.

Centre Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow said that news was a boost for Queensland ahead of the decider.

"It is good for us. They are both important players within the team," Tabuai-Fidow said.

"Sam is a creative fella who can create something out of nothing and the way he plays brings out the best in the boys around him.

"Toia can do things with the ball in his hands and is such a good defender. That is his specialty."

The Maroons will officially unveil their side on Monday.