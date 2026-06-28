Stocks: Panthers lose second straight, Phins are flying

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We had another fascinating round of NRL action with the Panthers losing to a fired-up Cowboys side, the Sea Eagles thumping the battered Storm, the Dolphins continuing to impress with a win over the Warriors, and the Tigers falling just short against the Knights.

Here's whose stocks are up and down after Round 17.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down.

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Brisbane Broncos

Stocks up: Despite losing their last six games, the Broncos started against the Roosters with the intensity of defending premiers. Reece Walsh, in particular, was fired up and the added pace of their play caused some ill-discipline in defence from the Roosters. They scored their first try thanks to a mountain of possession in their favour and led 16-12 at halftime. They looked likely to end their slump, but couldn't break the Roosters' defence in the second half.

Stocks down: Despite an improved attitude across the park, the Broncos still struggled with the quality of their execution. They had enough ball in the first half to lead by plenty, but couldn't finish off any advantage gained. After the break, defensive lapses and an inability to break the Roosters, saw them fall to another frustrating loss.

- Darren Arthur

Canberra Raiders

Stocks up: Canberra found a way through a tricky one. They were under pressure early, Savelio Tamale had a brutal afternoon under the high ball and was hooked, but the Raiders steadied themselves after halftime and rallied to win 24-16.

Stocks down: It still wasn't clean. The Savage try came with controversy over a possible knock-on in the lead-up, and the Dragons clearly found something to target before Canberra adjusted.

- Isaac Issa

Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs

Stocks up: This was a really encouraging response, mostly because of captain Stephen Crichton. Moving him into the halves could've looked like a patch up job, but instead he looked like the difference, creating constantly and giving Canterbury's attack a sharper feel. Josh Curran's double and Jethro Rinakama's finishing added to a performance that felt confident again.

Stocks down: The only slight concern is the Dogs still had moments where they let the Titans find cheap points out wide, but after a 30-12 win heading into the bye, they'll take that every day.

- Isaac Issa

Josh Curran celebrates a Try after a stellar performance. Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Cronulla Sharks

BYE

Dolphins

Stocks up: The game of the year lived up to the hype, and the Phins are up and about. Herbie Farnworth had an absolute blinder, there were multiple passages of scintillating footy down the left hand side which flipped field position, and they defended gamely for the most part. This team is for real, and has a great chance to finish not just in the top four, but the top two.

Stocks down: As great a win as this was, the arm injury to Isaiya Katoa is absolutely massive. Their young halfback suffered a fractured wrist and will be spending some time on the sidelines over the next two months. How and when he returns is massive for the rest of the season, but Brad Schneider is a safe pair of hands in the interim.

- Matt Bungard

Gold Coast Titans

Stocks up: Phillip Sami's hat-trick gave Gold Coast something to cling to, and there were moments where their strike out wide looked capable of bothering Canterbury.

Stocks down: But this was too loose overall. The Titans lost 30-12, Stephen Crichton carved them up from five-eighth with four try assists, and the Dogs' edge threats kept finding space. Sami's individual brilliance wasn't enough to cover the bigger issue - they gave Canterbury far too many looks and never really wrestled control back.

- Isaac Issa

Manly Warringah Sea Eagles

Stock up: Manly were outstanding. A 30-4 win over Melbourne is a statement no matter who the Storm are missing, and Haumole Olakau'atu's double was perfectly timed to guarantee his selection for Origin III.

Stocks down: The obvious downside is Luke Brooks' knee injury. The win pushed Manly up the ladder, but if the ACL fears are confirmed, it changes the feel of their season immediately. Joey Walsh also faced scrutiny after a sin-bin hip drop tackle, but luckily escaped suspension following the incident.

- Isaac Issa

Manly's Joey Walsh runs with the ball against the Storm. Matt King/Getty Images

Melbourne Storm

Stocks up: Honestly, there wasn't much. They were already injury-hit and still had a few isolated moments of effort, but that's about where the positives end.

Stocks down: A 30-4 loss is rough by Melbourne standards. With Jahrome Hughes already sidelined, they lacked control, struggled to build pressure and were completely outplayed by a Manly side that looked sharper in every key area.

- Isaac Issa

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Newcastle Knights

Stocks up: A different kind of win, but a win nonetheless. The mark of a good team is being able to go away from type and still be successful, and this swashbuckling Knights team has been all points, all the time, in most of their strong performances this year. Instead, it was a defensive arm wrestle which they managed to navigate down the stretch.

Stocks down: They made a lot of breaks early on, but that clinical attack just wasn't there today. Even still, they ground out a tough win and are looking pretty strong for a big run towards and into the finals.

- Matt Bungard

New Zealand Warriors

Stocks up: Despite the loss, you've got to look at how some of their young and less-heralded players stepped up in what was the biggest game of the season. Jacob Laban had those two great catches, Demetric Vaimauga was putting hits on people, Sam Healey got what many thought was the match-winner, and Tanner Stowers-Smith and Eddie Ieremia-Toeava both dug in massively. This was a great game and despite the loss, nothing to be worried about.

Stocks down: Dallin Watene-Zelezniak got that early try but couldn't finish the game - a suspected hamstring injury will have him on the sidelines for a little while as well. The injuries are adding up in the backline for the Warriors, but they'll soldier on.

- Matt Bungard

North Queensland Cowboys

Stocks up: The Cowboys started their home game against the Panthers like they had a point to prove against the competition favourites. With inspirational captain Jason Taumalolo celebrating his 300th game, they managed to continue the intensity for the entire 80 minutes to upset the Panthers in a brilliant performance. The Maroons have stifled Nathan Cleary with rushing defence and the Cowboys ran with the same tactic, cutting down his time and forcing errors.

Stocks down: Despite all of the opportunities the Panthers handed them, the Cowboys were unable to capitalise in the first half due to their own litany of errors. Fortunately, the Panthers kept handing them the ball all night and they eventually managed a hard-fought victory.

- Darren Arthur

The Cowboys celebrate the try of Jeremiah Nanai. Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

Parramatta Eels

Stocks up: It was another tough night in a tough season for Parramatta, but both Luca Moretti and Teancum Brown gave them some really good minutes off the bench - it's not a coincidence that the main period of the game where the Eels were on top territorially was when Moretti came on, and Brown looked lively in a second half where they had little else to get excited about.

Stocks down: There is one big elephant in the room in regards to the Parramatta rebuild, which is apparently on track. That is that Mitch Moses, their best player and star halfback, will be 32 before the end of the season and hasn't exactly set the world on fire for the Eels this season, on top of missing a bunch of games due to injury. Class is permanent and all that, but it's not controversial to suggest that the best days of his career are behind him.

- Matt Bungard

Penrith Panthers

Stocks up: Thomas Jenkins continued his freakish try-scoring feats for the Panthers. His first try was a masterpiece of sheer determination, darting from dummy half from five metres out and dragging Cowboys defender with him over the line. He crossed again before halftime to allow the Panthers to go to the break level at 10-10. Unfortunately for the Panthers, his two tries were their only four-pointers all night.

Stocks down: The Panthers started their game against the Cowboys with more errors than you would expect to see in a whole month from the team. They were harassed all night by a fast moving and determined Cowboys defensive line and they just couldn't find the rhythm that we expect from the competition leaders.

- Darren Arthur