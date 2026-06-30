NRL Round 18: Teams, line-ups, tips, odds, everything you need to know for the weekend

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State of Origin takes one final shot at messing up the NRL season, with just the five games to be decided this weekend. We start the round with what could have been a fantastic game between the Panthers and Rabbitohs, if it wasn't Origin depleted.

Good luck with your tips.

Friday, July 3

CommBank Stadium, 8pm (AEST)

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Thomas Jenkins 3. Izack Tago 4. Paul Alamoti 5. Brian To'o 6. Blaize Talagi 7. Jack Cogger 8. Moses Leota 9. Freddy Lussick 10. Liam Henry 11. Scott Sorensen 12. Luke Garner 13. Lindsay Smith Bench: 14. Billy Scott 15. Kalani Going 16. Billy Phillips 17. Luron Patea 18. Jack Cole 19. Sione Fonua Reserves: 20. Zakauri Clarke 21. Jaxen Edgar 23. Tom Ale

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Rabbitohs: 1. Jye Gray 2. Dayne Jennings 3. Latrell Siegwalt 4. Jack Wighton 5. Edward Kosi 6. Cody Walker 7. Ashton Ward 8. Tevita Tatola 9. Brandon Smith 10. Keaon Koloamatangi 11. David Fifita 12. Tallis Duncan 13. Lachlan Hubner Bench: 14. Jamie Humphreys 15. Euan Aitken 16. Liam Le Blanc 17. John Radel 18. Matthew Dufty 19. Jayden Sullivan Reserves: 20. Moala Graham-Taufa 21. Peter Mamouzelos 22. Thomas Fletcher

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The Panthers have lost two games in a row, something unheard of this season. The Rabbitohs have been steadily building towards a Top 4 finish, last week making light work of the Eels. If the Panthers were at full strength this would be a tough game to tip. As it is, the Rabbitohs won't win easily, but you'd have to think they will win.

Tip: Rabbitohs by 8

PointsBet odds: Panthers $1.65 (-2.5 $1.88) Rabbitohs $2.20 (+2.5 $1.88)

Jack Wighton of the Rabbitohs takes on the Cowboys defence. Paul Kane/Getty Images

Saturday, July 4

St George Venues Jubilee Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)

Dragons: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Setu Tu 3. Mathew Feagai 4. Valentine Holmes 5. Tyrell Sloan 6. Daniel Atkinson 7. Kyle Flanagan 8. Loko Jnr Pasifiki Tonga 9. Damien Cook 10. Toby Couchman 11. Dylan Egan 12. Hamish Stewart 13. Ryan Couchman Bench: 14. Jacob Liddle 15. Luciano Leilua 16. Josh Kerr 17. Emre Guler 18. Jacob Halangahu 19. Lyhkan King-Togia Reserves: 20. Hame Sele 21. Moses Suli 22. Christian Tuipulotu

Tigers: 1. Jahream Bula 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Heamasi Makasini 4. Starford To'a 5. Jeral Skelton 6. Jock Madden 7. Adam Doueihi 8. Terrell May 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. Fonua Pole 11. Tony Sukkar 12. Sione Fainu 13. Alex Twal Bench: 14. Josese Lanyon 15. Bunty Afoa 16. Alex Seyfarth 17. Latu Fainu 18. Faaletino Tavana 19. Charlie Murray Reserves: 20. Javon Andrews 21. Heath Mason 22. Mavrik Geyer

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The Dragons gave the Raiders a run for their money last week, at least for the first half of the game. The Tigers really should have beaten the Knights, but just could not close the deal in Newcastle. This is a tough game to tip as the Dragons have their moments, but can't seem to play for the full 80 minutes, while the Tigers have fallen off a cliff after a promising start to the season.

Tip: Tigers by 8

PointsBet odds: Dragons $2.60 (+6.5 $1.88) Tigers $1.48 (-6.5 $1.88)

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Suncorp Stadium, 7:35pm (AEST)

Broncos: 1. Hayze Perham 2. Grant Anderson 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Gehamat Shibasaki 5. Deine Mariner 6. Thomas Duffy 7. Ben Hunt 8. Va'a Semu 9. Cory Paix 10. Preston Riki 11. Brendan Piakura 12. Jordan Riki 13. Xavier Willison Bench: 14. Blake Mozer 15. Ben Talty 16. Jaiyden Hunt 17. Jesse Arthars 18. Josh Rogers 19. Luke Gale Reserves: 20. Joshua Coric 21. Kane Bradley 22. Tupou Francis

Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. KL Iro 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Thomas Hazelton 9. Jayden Berrell 10. Jesse Colquhoun 11. Billy Burns 12. Teig Wilton 13. Cameron McInnes Bench: 14. Hohepa Puru 15. Oregon Kaufusi 16. Siosifa Talakai 17. Tuku Hau Tapuha 18. Mawene Hiroti 19. Harrison Hassett Reserves: 20. Niwhai Puru 21. Samuel Stonestreet 22. Liam Ison

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The Broncos have lost seven games in a row, as rumours of internal strife continue to circulate. The Sharks were looking good until two weeks ago when they were flogged by the Roosters. They had last week off to regroup and they take on a Broncos side in disarray and missing some of their best players to Origin. I find it hard to tip the Sharks any week, but if they don't win this one, you can cross them off completely.

Tip: Sharks by 10

PointsBet odds: Broncos $2.60 (+6.5 $1.83) Sharks $1.48 (-6.5 $1.90)