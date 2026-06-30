NRL Round 18: Teams, line-ups, tips, odds, everything you need to know for the weekend

State of Origin takes one final shot at messing up the NRL season, with just the five games to be decided this weekend. We start the round with what could have been a fantastic game between the Panthers and Rabbitohs, if it wasn't Origin depleted.
Good luck with your tips.
Friday, July 3
Penrith Panthers vs. South Sydney Rabbitohs
CommBank Stadium, 8pm (AEST)
Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Thomas Jenkins 3. Izack Tago 4. Paul Alamoti 5. Brian To'o 6. Blaize Talagi 7. Jack Cogger 8. Moses Leota 9. Freddy Lussick 10. Liam Henry 11. Scott Sorensen 12. Luke Garner 13. Lindsay Smith Bench: 14. Billy Scott 15. Kalani Going 16. Billy Phillips 17. Luron Patea 18. Jack Cole 19. Sione Fonua Reserves: 20. Zakauri Clarke 21. Jaxen Edgar 23. Tom Ale
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Rabbitohs: 1. Jye Gray 2. Dayne Jennings 3. Latrell Siegwalt 4. Jack Wighton 5. Edward Kosi 6. Cody Walker 7. Ashton Ward 8. Tevita Tatola 9. Brandon Smith 10. Keaon Koloamatangi 11. David Fifita 12. Tallis Duncan 13. Lachlan Hubner Bench: 14. Jamie Humphreys 15. Euan Aitken 16. Liam Le Blanc 17. John Radel 18. Matthew Dufty 19. Jayden Sullivan Reserves: 20. Moala Graham-Taufa 21. Peter Mamouzelos 22. Thomas Fletcher
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: The Panthers have lost two games in a row, something unheard of this season. The Rabbitohs have been steadily building towards a Top 4 finish, last week making light work of the Eels. If the Panthers were at full strength this would be a tough game to tip. As it is, the Rabbitohs won't win easily, but you'd have to think they will win.
Tip: Rabbitohs by 8
PointsBet odds: Panthers $1.65 (-2.5 $1.88) Rabbitohs $2.20 (+2.5 $1.88)
Saturday, July 4
St George Illawarra Dragons vs. Wests Tigers
St George Venues Jubilee Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)
Dragons: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Setu Tu 3. Mathew Feagai 4. Valentine Holmes 5. Tyrell Sloan 6. Daniel Atkinson 7. Kyle Flanagan 8. Loko Jnr Pasifiki Tonga 9. Damien Cook 10. Toby Couchman 11. Dylan Egan 12. Hamish Stewart 13. Ryan Couchman Bench: 14. Jacob Liddle 15. Luciano Leilua 16. Josh Kerr 17. Emre Guler 18. Jacob Halangahu 19. Lyhkan King-Togia Reserves: 20. Hame Sele 21. Moses Suli 22. Christian Tuipulotu
Tigers: 1. Jahream Bula 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Heamasi Makasini 4. Starford To'a 5. Jeral Skelton 6. Jock Madden 7. Adam Doueihi 8. Terrell May 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. Fonua Pole 11. Tony Sukkar 12. Sione Fainu 13. Alex Twal Bench: 14. Josese Lanyon 15. Bunty Afoa 16. Alex Seyfarth 17. Latu Fainu 18. Faaletino Tavana 19. Charlie Murray Reserves: 20. Javon Andrews 21. Heath Mason 22. Mavrik Geyer
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: The Dragons gave the Raiders a run for their money last week, at least for the first half of the game. The Tigers really should have beaten the Knights, but just could not close the deal in Newcastle. This is a tough game to tip as the Dragons have their moments, but can't seem to play for the full 80 minutes, while the Tigers have fallen off a cliff after a promising start to the season.
Tip: Tigers by 8
PointsBet odds: Dragons $2.60 (+6.5 $1.88) Tigers $1.48 (-6.5 $1.88)
Brisbane Broncos vs. Cronulla Sutherland Sharks
Suncorp Stadium, 7:35pm (AEST)
Broncos: 1. Hayze Perham 2. Grant Anderson 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Gehamat Shibasaki 5. Deine Mariner 6. Thomas Duffy 7. Ben Hunt 8. Va'a Semu 9. Cory Paix 10. Preston Riki 11. Brendan Piakura 12. Jordan Riki 13. Xavier Willison Bench: 14. Blake Mozer 15. Ben Talty 16. Jaiyden Hunt 17. Jesse Arthars 18. Josh Rogers 19. Luke Gale Reserves: 20. Joshua Coric 21. Kane Bradley 22. Tupou Francis
Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. KL Iro 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Thomas Hazelton 9. Jayden Berrell 10. Jesse Colquhoun 11. Billy Burns 12. Teig Wilton 13. Cameron McInnes Bench: 14. Hohepa Puru 15. Oregon Kaufusi 16. Siosifa Talakai 17. Tuku Hau Tapuha 18. Mawene Hiroti 19. Harrison Hassett Reserves: 20. Niwhai Puru 21. Samuel Stonestreet 22. Liam Ison
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: The Broncos have lost seven games in a row, as rumours of internal strife continue to circulate. The Sharks were looking good until two weeks ago when they were flogged by the Roosters. They had last week off to regroup and they take on a Broncos side in disarray and missing some of their best players to Origin. I find it hard to tip the Sharks any week, but if they don't win this one, you can cross them off completely.
Tip: Sharks by 10
PointsBet odds: Broncos $2.60 (+6.5 $1.83) Sharks $1.48 (-6.5 $1.90)
Sunday, July 5
Parramatta Eels vs. Manly Warringah Sea Eagles
CommBank Stadium, 2pm (AEST)
Eels: 1. Isaiah Iongi 2. Brian Kelly 3. Jordan Samrani 4. Sean Russell 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Ronald Volkman 7. Jonah Pezet 8. Luca Moretti 9. Tallyn Da Silva 10. Jack Williams 11. Kelma Tuilagi 12. Kitione Kautoga 13. Jack de Belin Bench: 14. Dylan Walker 15. Sam Tuivaiti 16. Teancum Brown 17. Harrison Edwards 18. Joash Papali'i 19. Charlie Guymer Reserves: 20. Apa Twidle 21. Ryley Smith 22. Toni Mataele
Sea Eagles: 1. Tom Trbojevic 2. Jason Saab 3. Clayton Faulalo 4. Reuben Garrick 5. Lehi Hopoate 6. Joey Walsh 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Taniela Paseka 9. Jake Simpkin 10. Kobe Hetherington 11. Corey Waddell 12. Ben Trbojevic 13. Jake Trbojevic Bench: 14. Josh Feledy 15. Nathan Brown 16. Ethan Bullemor 17. Simione Laiafi 18. Aaron Schoupp 19. Zaidas Muagututia Reserves: 20. Hugo Hart 21. Blake Wilson 22. Fletcher Baker
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: The Sea Eagles bounced back last week, smashing the Storm at home, but losing Luke Brooks in the process, while the Eels were flogged by the Rabbitohs. The Eels lose Mitchell Moses to Origin, but last week was his first game for the club in over a month and that didn't go too well. The Sea Eagles lose a couple of players to Origin as well, but they should have enough class to win this one.
Tip: Sea Eagles by 18
PointsBet odds: Eels $3.10 (+8.5 $1.88) Sea Eagles $1.36 (-8.5 $1.88)
Newcastle Knights vs. Dolphins
McDonald Jones Stadium, 4:05pm (AEST)
Knights: 1. Fletcher Sharpe 2. Dominic Young 3. Dane Gagai 4. Fletcher Hunt 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Sandon Smith 7. Dylan Brown 8. Jacob Saifiti 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Trey Mooney 11. Dylan Lucas 12. Jermaine McEwen 13. Mathew Croker Bench: 14. Harrison Graham 15. Tyson Frizell 16. Cody Hopwood 17. Thomas Cant 18. Lachlan Crouch 19. Francis Manuleleua Reserves: 20. Kyle McCarthy 21. Tyson Gamble 22. Elijah Leaumoana
Dolphins: 1. Trai Fuller 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Jake Averillo 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Tevita Naufahu 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Bradley Schneider 8. Felise Kaufusi 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Francis Molo 11. Connelly Lemuelu 12. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 13. Morgan Knowles Bench: 14. Kurt Donoghoe 15. Tom Gilbert 16. Ray Stone 17. Brian Pouniu 18. Sebastian Su'a 19. John Fineanganofo Reserves: 20. Sam Elliott 21. LJ Nonu 22. Zac Garton
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: The full-strength Knights really struggled to beat the Tigers last week, while the Dolphins continued their golden run with a brilliant win over the Warriors. Both teams lose players to Origin, with the Knights less effected. The Knights really need to win this one at home against the weakened Dolphins.
Tip: Knights by 6
PointsBet odds: Knights $2.05 (+1.5 $1.95) Dolphins $1.77 (-1.5 $1.83)
BYE:
Bulldogs
Cowboys
Raiders
Roosters
Storm
Titans
Warriors
All odds correct at time of publication. Check pointsbet.com.au for the latest.