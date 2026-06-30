NRL Round 18 tipping, expert tips, best tips, sure thing, upset chance

Open Extended Reactions

Sometimes this exercise can feel like banging my head against a brick wall -- thanks Panthers! Apart from it being Jason Taumalolo's 300th game and Tongan royalty being there to watch the game, what other signs were there that the Panthers would lose to the Cowboys?

Tipping all the winners each weekend is near impossible, so we'll give you some extra help with three standout games.

The sure thing

Parramatta Eels vs. Manly Warringah Sea Eagles, CommBank Stadium, Saturday July 5, 2pm (AEST)

As mentioned above, picking the sure thing each week can seem relatively easy -- until the game is played. And so with all the confidence of someone who thought the Panthers could not possibly lose last week, and taking into consideration the players missing through Origin, my sure thing for this week will be the Sea Eagles.

Manly suffered a setback two weeks ago when they failed to finish off the Bulldogs. They bounced back from the frustration of that result to hammer the Storm at Brookvale. Unfortunately, Luke Brooks injured his left knee in that game, with exciting young prospect Joey Walsh stepping into the five-eighth role.

The Eels welcomed back halfback Mitchell Moses last week and were soundly beaten by the Rabbitohs. Moses will be missing for Origin this weekend, and the Sea Eagles will miss a couple of stars of their own. Manly really should win this game.

Round 18 sure thing: Sea Eagles

Manly's Joey Walsh runs with the ball against the Storm. Matt King/Getty Images

The toss of the coin

Penrith Panthers vs. South Sydney Rabbitohs, CommBank Stadium, Friday July 3, 8pm (AEST)

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With Penrith missing their stars to Origin, this should be a pretty straightforward win for the Rabbitohs; but we have seen the depleted Panthers rise to the occasion before. The fact this would be a third straight loss for the proud club, means the competition favourites are sure to come out breathing fire.

The Rabbitohs were impressive last week in dispatching the Eels, they have been in good form of late, and they welcome back Jack Wighton from injury for this one. This game really could go either way, but having tossed the magic coin, it has landed Rabbitohs side up.

Toss of the coin game winner: Rabbitohs

The roughie

Newcastle Knights vs. Dolphins, McDonald Jones Stadium, Sunday July 5, 4:05pm (AEST)

Both teams will lose star players to Origin, with the Knights missing Kalyn Ponga and Bradman Best, while the Dolphins lose a handful of their stars. The Knights were sluggish against the Tigers last weekend, and only just managed to get away with a late match-winning try.

The red-hot Dolphins knocked over the Warriors last week, and the last time they were missing their Origin players they smashed a similarly weakened Roosters side. Their run of form explains why they go into this game as the favourites, and they probably should win, but the Knights at home will be desperate to prove they, too, are worthy of a Top 4 spot on the premiership ladder.

Round 18 roughie: Knights

Click here for a full guide to NRL Round 18.