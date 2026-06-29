Daley reveals stance on Origin criticism, Blues future

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Laurie Daley has refused to confirm if he will lead NSW next year as he promised to address the criticism that has engulfed his second tenure as Blues coach once the State of Origin series is over.

Besieged Blues coach Daley fronted reporters on Monday morning after naming a squad with six changes for Origin III at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday July 8.

Among the headline selections are Daley's decision to retain Mitchell Moses at five-eighth, drop metre-eating winger Brian To'o and recall Haumole Olakau'atu after starting the Manly wrecking ball in the series opener and then demoting the back-rower to the reserves for game two.

Daley has come in for heavy scrutiny in the aftermath of the Blues' implosion in game two at the MCG where the coach's selections and bench rotation were heavily criticised.

Brian To'o will miss his first Origin game since his debut for NSW in 2021. Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

NSW led 12-8 at halftime and went on to lose 44-24 as the Maroons squared the series.

It is the second-straight year Daley has won the series opener and then been left relying on a decider to lift the shield.

"No one enjoys criticism, but I understand it comes and it happens," Daley said.