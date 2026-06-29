Don't put broadcast cash towards more teams: NRLW stars

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The NRLW's leading stars are urging against further expansion even as the sport sits on the cusp of a financial boost that could help make it happen.

The women's game stands to benefit greatly from the NRL's new $5 billion, seven-year broadcast deal that could be finalised as soon as this week.

In the current broadcast cycle, Fox Sports and Channel Nine have televised the NRLW effectively at cost price while the league continues to grow its audience.

But with the new NRLW season beginning on Thursday night, there is a hope that the product is now more financially lucrative for head office.

Viewership numbers went up 45 per cent last NRLW season, and NSW's win over Queensland in the second State of Origin match this year pulled more viewers than that night's AFL men's game.

Wests Tigers star Kezie Apps. Albert Perez/Getty Images

With more finances will come more opportunities for the NRLW, and expanding from 12 teams closer to parity with the men's league appears an option.

But the NRLW's players believe consolidating the existing product must remain the priority.

"I don't believe that we should bring in more teams any time soon," Wests Tigers co-captain Kezie Apps told AAP.

Five NRL sides - Melbourne, South Sydney, Penrith, Manly and the Dolphins - are unrepresented in the NRLW, with that number to grow as the men's league welcomes Perth and PNG in the next two seasons.

The existing clubs have begun laying the groundwork for NRLW entry to varying degrees, and Apps felt the more time they were given, the better.