Daley reveals stance on Origin criticism, Blues future

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Laurie Daley has refused to confirm if he will lead NSW next year as he promised to address the criticism that has engulfed his second tenure as Blues coach once the State of Origin series is over.

Besieged Blues coach Daley fronted reporters on Monday morning after naming a squad with six changes for Origin III at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday July 8.

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Among the headline selections are Daley's decision to retain Mitchell Moses at five-eighth, drop metre-eating winger Brian To'o and recall Haumole Olakau'atu after starting the Manly wrecking ball in the series opener and then demoting the back-rower to the reserves for game two.

Daley has come in for heavy scrutiny in the aftermath of the Blues' implosion in game two at the MCG where the coach's selections and bench rotation were heavily criticised.

NSW led 12-8 at halftime and went on to lose 44-24 as the Maroons squared the series.

Blues coach Laurie Daley has wielded the axe ahead of Game III, with Brian To'o the headline omission. Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

It is the second-straight year Daley has won the series opener and then been left relying on a decider to lift the shield.

"No one enjoys criticism, but I understand it comes and it happens," Daley said.

"I'll touch on some of the comments and commentary around that after game three.

"But to have support is great because everyone needs it at times.

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"We know there's a lot of people out there that want us to do well ... people have stopped me in the street and spoken to me and have all thrown their support right behind me and the team."

Given Daley's poor record - he has won one of six series across two stints as NSW coach - speculation has already ramped up about who will replace the Canberra great next year.

The Blues have only won three deciders in Brisbane in State of Origin's history.

Daley's contract expires after game three but the Blues coach declined to discuss his future on Monday in Sydney before NSW head to camp in Kingscliff.

"I've just got my head on the next 10 days, that's where my focus has been," Daley said.

"My main role is having my focus on this game at this stage.

"And then once this is over, I'll go back to my job as a commentator, which I really love and enjoy.

"But my heart and soul has been put into this, and if anyone thinks I'm not going to be as prepared as I have ever been to coach a footy side in this game, they'll be shocked."

Bradman Best and Stephen Crichton have been recalled to the centres, while Penrith hardman Liam Martin returns to the backrow after being sidelined with a knee injury.

To'o, a veteran of 17-straight Origin games, has been replaced by Dolphins star Jack Bostock, who will make his debut on the left wing.

"We just feel like he (To'o) is just down on confidence a touch," Daley said.

"It was just a tough decision, a tough phone call-not the ones you want to make, but you have to make them because it's about the team, it's not about the individual."