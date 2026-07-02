NRL midweek mail R18: Panthers star in demand

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The NRL rarely stands still.

Between NRL training sessions, media appearances, and behind-the-scenes conversations, new storylines often begin to emerge before the weekend arrives.

Throughout the week, ESPN will be gathering notes, insights, and updates from around the competition heading into Round 18 of the NRL.

Panthers star in demand

Moses Leota's management has begun fielding interest from rival clubs after Penrith granted the representative prop permission to test the market, ESPN understands.

Sources indicated multiple clubs have already made contact, with management currently working through those opportunities.

While Leota has been linked with the Eels in recent days, sources indicate the representative prop is weighing up multiple options at this stage.

Moses Leota has been linked with the Eels among other teams. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Gutho laughs off retirement rumours

Clint Gutherson has dismissed ongoing speculation surrounding his body, insisting he's tired of hearing claims his career is nearing an end.

The Dragons captain, who is confident he'll play on next season, joked he's been hearing the same narrative for most of his career.

"Every time I was off contract at Parramatta, someone would release something about my knees," Gutherson said.

"I've been copping 'retire' for 15 years."

Despite the outside noise, Gutherson says he's confident he still has plenty of football left in him.

"Yeah, 100%."

Clint Gutherson has brushed off retirement rumours. Mark Nolan/Getty Images

Titans confirm Warriors coup

As revealed earlier this year by ESPN, Warriors playmaker Luke Hanson will take his talents to the Gold Coast until 2028.

Sources close to Hanson's camp revealed in May that Hanson could be on his way out of New Zealand, with the Titans monitoring his situation over the last couple of months.

He will join the club at the conclusion of the 2026 season.

Future Blues?

Damien Cook believes several of the Dragons' emerging stars have what it takes to play State of Origin, singling out Dylan Egan and Hamish Stewart as future NSW representatives.

"I think Dylan Egan, if he keeps improving, there's another Liam Martin on the way," Cook said.

"The Couchmans have definitely got something there.

"You've got Hamish. I've played with Cameron Murray, I think they're very similar.

"I don't want to put pressure on him, but I'm sure we'll see Hamish in that Blues jersey one day."

Meanwhile, despite impressing in the back row this season, Stewart insists he still sees himself as a lock long-term.

"I still think I am a lock, even if Deano's put me at edge," Stewart said.

"I believe I can play anywhere ... but yeah, I'm more comfortable at lock."

Stewart revealed he's modelled his game on NSW stars Cameron Murray and Isaah Yeo, while admitting playing on an edge has helped broaden his game.

"I'm actually liking my time on the edge ... but lock is where I'm most comfortable."

Healthy Blues

Liam Martin is gearing up for an explosive return to the Origin arena, after missing out on Game I and II due to injury.

"It's strange, my body is feeling so good," Martin said with a smile.

"I obviously had the knee injury earlier, but it's come good and absolutely no dramas there.

"The shoulder's feeling good [as well], so I'm definitely ready to go."

Stephen Crichton echoed his former Panthers teammate's sentiment, insisting the shoulder injury that kept him out of Origin II is completely healed.

"It's good, there are no issues whatsoever with [my shoulder]," Crichton declared.

Blayke Brailey is back for the Blues in Origin III, and insists he's up to the task after breaking his arm just a month ago.

"[My arm's] really good," Brailey confirmed.

"Obviously, it was a rollercoaster that Game I, both playing and winning, and then going back to club and breaking my arm was the highest I've been, and the lowest in the space of 48 hours."

Liam Martin confirms he is fit and ready to go for State of Origin's decider. Photo by Matt King/Getty Images

Breakout Dragon set for upgrade

Electric Dragons winger Setu Tu has been in sensational form for St George Illawarra since making his NRL debut in Round 1, and is set to be rewarded by the club.

ESPN understands Tu is set to receive a contract upgrade from the Dragons, with the exciting winger expected to be elevated into the club's Top 30 for this season.

After originally signing on a development deal following his move from the Warriors, the club is now poised to reward the speedy outside back for his impressive form.

Tu remains contracted until the end of 2027 and is expected to attract significant rival interest should he ever test the open market.

Mark Madness

Mark Nawaqinitawase has not taken his inclusion in the NSW Blues squad lightly, describing the entire experience as "surreal".

"I couldn't believe it was happening," he recalled when describing his first try for the Blues in Origin II.

"When I got the ball to go over the line from Nathan [Cleary], I was in disbelief.

"I remember like vividly smiling as I was about to go down, I was like, 'Sh*t, I just scored in freaking Origin!'

"And no one can take that away from me."

He acknowledged that he has "a lot of lasts" coming up as he prepares to return to rugby, but is trying to "soak it all up" while he's still in the NRL.

Critta confirms Xerri exit

Stephen Crichton has confirmed Bronson Xerri will depart the Bulldogs, and admitted his exit is exciting for the star centre.

"It's exciting for Bronson," Crichton admitted.

"I spoke to him before the game last week about just putting himself and his family first.

"It's always hard to move, but he said it himself, getting out of this comfort zone and pushing himself to the next level is gonna be really exciting."

Crichton also admitted Matt Burton is at his happiest he's been in a while shifting to centre, and admitted he understands the pressure Burton has been under in the halves since moving there himself.

"How happy he is playing footy again [is something I've noticed]," Crichton said of the shift.

"Ever since Burto has gone out there [to the centres], his communication is going through the roof of how he wants the ball.

"We sit down for coffees and things, and we just talk about how we want to play, and I feel like that just shows the maturity and the leadership that he has as well."

Bronson Xerri will make the move to the Melbourne Storm in 2027. Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images

Haas calls early Souths talks "BS"

Payne Haas has rubbished any notion that he would be keen on an early exit, admitting he "thought it was a joke" at first.

Yeah I couldn't believe it," Haas said of the reports.

"I thought it was a joke. Obviously, I got tipped off and found out it was pretty real.

"Someone reached out to Madge and Madge told me about it as well.

"It's a bit of BS, there's no way I would ever consider it.

" I would never do that to the boys [at the Broncos]."

He went on to say he "couldn't live with [himself] doing that if that ever came true, declaring he's committed to Brisbane until the end of the season.

Brailey's "three week" call

Blayke Brailey completed a miraculous recovery from a broken arm suffered just a month ago in order to make himself available for the Blues in Origin III, however the star Shark admits his return was never in doubt.

"To be honest with you, there wasn't [any doubt I wouldn't return], I always had the confidence that I was gonna be back in three weeks," Brailey shared.

"I never really had a plan B or thought I wouldn't be fit."

Blayke Brailey pictured with Ethan Strange at a Blues media day. Photo by Matt King/Getty Images

The Cronulla skipper shared what his interesting strategy which prompted his return, proving just how confident he was that he'd be fit for Origin III.

"I remember the day I broke it, I wrote three weeks on the back of my door, so every time I leave, I look at that," Brailey recalled.

"Every time I leave, [every time] I come back in the house, that's what I looked at.

"It gave me the confidence and the motivation. I felt great, so I always had the confidence to be back in that time."