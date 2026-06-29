How Haumole Olakau'atu won his NSW spot back

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Laurie Daley challenged Haumole Olakau'atu to improve the "scratchy" effort areas of his game if he wanted to earn a recall following his brutal State of Origin axing.

And now - after being 20th man for NSW's heavy Origin II loss - the Manly second-rower has regained his spot in the Blues' team for next Wednesday's game three decider.

Haumole Olakau'atu has been recalled for State of Origin III. Photo by Matt King/Getty Images

Daley's demotion of Olakau'atu, the NRL's best second-rower this year, prompted head scratching on both sides of the border.

The man himself was disappointed, so much so that Sea Eagles coach Kieran Foran drove to the Central Coast during camp for Origin II to check on his star player.

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"Obviously it was disappointing finding out the news, but I didn't dwell on it too much," Olakau'atu said.

"I kind of had to move on."

As soon as he was axed, Olakau'atu knew he had it in his hands to rebound into the team for game three at Suncorp Stadium.

The 27-year-old is known as one of the league's most devastating ball runners, breaking more tackles than any other forward this year and running for the most metres among second rowers.

But for all his attacking power, there was another part of his game in which Daley needed to see improvement.

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"Just my effort areas. There were some back-to-back effort areas that, I agree with him, were a bit scratchy (in Origin I)," Olakau'atu said.

"He told me, 'Just go back to club level and just work on those' and I feel like I've done that."

In Manly's win over Melbourne on Saturday night, Olakau'atu's kick-chase helped the Sea Eagles trap Siulagi Tuimalatu-Brown in goal ahead of Manly's first try, which the second-rower scored himself.

Early in the second half of the previous game against Canterbury, Olakau'atu roamed onto the left side of the field to make a crucial cover tackle on the barnstorming Leo Thompson.

The Bulldogs, who had looked in position to score, threw the ball into touch on the next play.

Daley has been impressed with Olakau'atu's attitude and performances for the Sea Eagles since he was axed for the 44-24 loss at the MCG.

"He's gone back and played well for his club and done what we've asked him to do," Daley said.

"It's been a good response from him. He handled himself really well in Melbourne as well. You wouldn't have known that he was disappointed from being dropped, with the way he trained and prepared.

"That shows you what a quality human he is."

Olakau'atu credited first-year Manly coach Foran for helping him rebound from the disappointment of his game-two omission.

"He's definitely a great coach when it comes to footy, but outside of footy, he's definitely a very down-to-earth bloke and a very humble guy," Olakau'atu said.

Daley hinted he could reshuffle his side ahead of kick-off next Wednesday, but as it stands Olakau'atu will start from the bench in jersey No.16.

Having recovered from a knee injury, four-time premiership winner Liam Martin has been given the nod to start on the right edge.

For Olakau'atu, it's just enough to be back in the team.

"It's a good feeling," he said.

"(I'll) probably just be myself, try and bring that energy and impact off the bench when the boys need it."