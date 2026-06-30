Penrith coach weighs in on star's surprise Origin axing

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Penrith coach Ivan Cleary has questioned the justification for NSW dumping Brian To'o for the State of Origin decider, claiming the Panthers winger has rarely been exposed in the air because of his size.

Standing at 182cm, To'o is one of the NRL's shorter wingers, but has made up for his lack of height by becoming one of the most productive and powerful players out of the backfield.

The 27-year-old has played 17 straight Origin games since his 2021 debut and sits equal first on NSW's all-time tryscoring charts with 11 to his name.

But the Penrith star was a surprise axing on Monday when Blues coach Laurie Daley picked Origin rookie Jack Bostock on the wing for the series decider at Suncorp Stadium next Wednesday.

Penrith coach Ivan Cleary. Mark Evans/Getty Images

Daley explained he had picked 194cm Bostock over To'o because of the advantage the Dolphins outside back gives NSW in the air.

"The highlight that everyone's looking at is the aerial sort of thing and Bizza (To'o) hasn't got any shorter," Cleary said.

"Over many years, that question has always been thrown up but no one's ever got it over him in the air.

"In game two there was one obvious try there (where To'o was at fault), but there were a few other things going on there.

"Bizza is an absolute legend, and a champion player and he'll bounce back for sure."

Cleary added: "I feel like he (To'o) has been playing all right, but Laurie's got to pick the team he thinks is going to do the job."

The good news for Cleary and the Panthers is they will have To'o on deck for Friday's clash with South Sydney.

Despite losses to Gold Coast and North Queensland in successive weeks, Cleary said he was pleased with Penrith's season to date.

The Panthers boast an 12-3 record and sit first, two wins clear of the second-placed Warriors.

"The last couple of weeks we've definitely lost our edge a bit, but we've had a great year and our best footy has been very good," Cleary said.

"I'm just looking forward to getting through the middle of this year and setting our sights for the end of the year."