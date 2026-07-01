Why NRL's toughest man will feel 'hopeless' in NSW camp

Superstar prop Payne Haas admits it's a "hopeless" feeling entering NSW State of Origin camp with Brisbane's NRL premiership defence in freefall.

It comes as much-discussed Canterbury halfback Lachie Galvin joins Blues camp as a training player ahead of the decider in Brisbane.

With Kotoni Staggs axed following the game-two thrashing, Haas is the only NSW player representing the 13th-placed Broncos at Suncorp Stadium next Wednesday.

Reece Walsh and Pat Carrigan line up for Queensland, leaving Brisbane strapped for marquee talent as they fight to snap a seven-game losing streak that dates back to April.

If they fall to Cronulla on Saturday and Parramatta beat Manly the next day, the reigning premiers will finish the weekend in 16th spot on the ladder.

Proud to be wearing blue, but Payne Haas is hurting as results for Brisbane continue to disappoint. Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

It's been quite the fall from grace for the Broncos, who risk becoming the first team since 2006 to miss the finals the year after winning the premiership.

So it was with mixed feelings that Brisbane's best forward Haas entered Blues camp in the idyllic northern NSW town of Kingscliff on Tuesday.

"It's pretty hard coming into camp knowing we're in the kind of form we are," Haas said.

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"You obviously want to help the brothers there, because that's who you bleed with since November (pre-season).

"To not be there, and just watch from the sidelines, you feel pretty hopeless. But I've got all the confidence in them to get the job done this week and keep our season alive."

Lifting Haas' spirits, brother Klese has been invited into Blues camp as a training player following a solid season with Gold Coast.

Galvin, the younger Haas, Sydney Roosters utility Hugo Savala, Melbourne's Tyran Wishart and Titans rookie Zane Harrison will all join NSW at various points of their Kingscliff camp.

"To come into this camp will be great for him in his growth as a footy player and a person," Haas said.

Brisbane will soon become enemy territory for Haas, who will leave Brisbane next year to reunite with former Broncos coach Wayne Bennett at South Sydney.

The loss will rock the Queensland club, but Haas says the reception he will receive on return to Suncorp Stadium next year won't compare to next Wednesday night.

"It's not the same, to be honest, in an NRL game," Haas said.

"It's a different ball game when you're in a Blues jersey against Suncorp with all the Maroons people yelling at you, giving it to you.

"It's very hostile and it's very different."