New signings have shifted the balance of power, but can anyone stop the Broncos and Roosters?

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Every NRLW season begins with optimism for footy fans. New recruits arrive, combinations are formed and every club believes this could finally be their year.

But heading into 2026, two clubs stand out above the rest.

The Brisbane Broncos and Sydney Roosters didn't simply maintain their premiership-calibre squads during the off-season, they made them even stronger. And that's a frightening prospect.

Brisbane pulled off arguably the signing of the year by luring representative halfback Jesse Southwell north to partner veteran Ali Brigginshaw and superstar fullback Tamika Upton. On paper, it's a spine that can dominate the competition and terrorise oppositions, while the return of Shannon Mato only strengthens an already imposing forward pack.

Blues star Jesse Southwell joins the Brisbane Broncos in 2026. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

The Roosters, meanwhile, have shown why successful clubs stay successful. Rather than making wholesale changes, they've carefully added quality to an already championship-winning roster, bringing in exciting rugby sevens convert Sariah Paki and highly-rated talent Tatum Bird while retaining the core that made the Grand Final in 2025. The Roosters also welcome back Millie Elliott after giving birth to her daughter Gigi earlier this year.

It's difficult to look past either side as favourites, but the beauty of the NRLW is that premierships are never won in pre-season.

The Cronulla Sharks know that better than anyone.

The 2024 grand finalists, the Sharks don't need to prove they're among the competition's elite, they need to prove they can finish the job. The return of Tiana Penitani-Gray from injury gives them another genuine strike weapon, while continuity across the squad should ensure they again challenge deep into September. Chantay Kiria-Ratu also has one of the best kicking games in the competition and I'm looking forward to watching her play alongside Georgia Hannaway.

Chantay Kiria-Ratu of the Sharks kicks the ball. Scott Gardiner/Getty Images

The New Zealand Warriors could be the competition's biggest improvers and I can't wait to watch Anastasia Sekene and Gayle Broughton in Wahs colours.

After making an encouraging return to the NRLW, they've attacked the player market with intent, signing players like Mele Hufanga and now boast a squad that can challenge for finals football rather than simply competing each week. If their new combinations click quickly, they have every chance of upsetting more fancied opponents.

The Newcastle Knights enter 2026 in a fascinating position. Once the benchmark of the competition, they've experienced enough roster change over recent seasons that this is beginning to feel like a new era. The foundations remain strong with players like Yasmin Clydesdale, Botille Vette-Welsh and Olivia Higgins, but they'll need their emerging players to take the next step if they're to return to genuine premiership contention. They will be bolstered by the return of Kirra Dibb in the halves.

Yasmin Clydesdale of the Knights is tackled. Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

North Queensland falls into a similar category with a new look spine for this season of Ashley Marsters and Rosie Kelly.

The Cowboys continue to build through stability rather than headline-grabbing signings. They have become one of the competition's toughest teams to play against and, if their attack can continue to evolve, another finals appearance is well within reach.

Canberra has quietly assembled one of the more intriguing squads in the competition.

The additions of Sheridan Gallagher, Bobbi Law, Krystal Blackwell and Ellie Brander provide greater depth to a side that has improved year-on-year. The Raiders may still be a season away from becoming genuine title contenders, but few teams will enjoy facing them.

The Gold Coast Titans remain one of the hardest teams to predict.

At their best, they can match anyone in the competition and that's no surprise given their squad boasts the likes of Jaime Chapman, Lauren Brown, Georgia Hale and Sienna Lofipo. But at their worst, inconsistency has cost them opportunities to cement a place among the league's heavyweights. Their season will likely come down to whether they can keep their key players healthy and produce their best football more often than not.

Jaime Chapman of the Titans scores the first of a hattrick. IZHAR KHAN/AFP via Getty Images

The Parramatta Eels continue to trend in the right direction with their most exciting signing for the season being Keilee Joseph.

Each season they've become more competitive, but the next challenge is turning close losses against the competition's best into victories. They have enough talent to play finals football, although consistency will be the deciding factor. With young players like Rory Ownes, Martha Mataele and Fleur Ginn now having a couple of seasons in tow, the Eels should reap the rewards this year.

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For the St George Illawarra Dragons, 2026 feels like the beginning of a new chapter.

Roster turnover means fresh faces will be asked to contribute immediately, while Teagan Berry remains one of the game's most electrifying players. If the Dragons can settle their combinations quickly, including key signing Brooke Anderson, they'll cause plenty of headaches.

The Canterbury Bulldogs are entering the important second year of their return to the competition.

Expansion seasons are always difficult, but expectations naturally rise once those foundations have been laid. They should be significantly more competitive in 2026, even if a premiership challenge still feels some way off. They will look for leadership from their more experienced players, particularly Ash Quinlan and Tayla Preston.

The Wests Tigers also continue their rebuild.

There's no shortage of effort or ambition, but success in the NRLW isn't built overnight. The Tigers have recruited with the future in mind and, while patience will still be required, there are signs brighter days aren't far away. Raecene McGregor is their best signing for the upcoming season and will provide some stability in the halves.

Perhaps the biggest winner of all is the competition itself.

Never before has the talent been spread so evenly across the league. The gap between the best and the rest continues to close, pathways are producing elite young players every year and clubs are becoming increasingly strategic with their recruitment.

The Broncos and Roosters deserve favouritism. On paper, they're the two strongest squads in the competition and both have strengthened significantly over the off-season.

But the eventual Premiers will be the team that can build combinations quickest, stay healthy longest and peak when it matters most.

That's what makes the 2026 season so compelling.

The race may begin with Brisbane and the Roosters, but there are no guarantees who will be there in October.