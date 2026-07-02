Perth NRL recruit weighs in on Bears' roster criticism

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Scott Sorensen is under no illusions about the challenges he faces by swapping Penrith for Perth, as the popular forward looks to defy scepticism that has surrounded the Bears' foundation roster.

Perth coach Mal Meninga has recruited more than 20 players ahead of the Bears' inaugural season in the NRL in 2027, but the club's failure to grab a marquee name for season No.1 was thrown into focus when the PNG Chiefs secured Wests Tigers five-eighth Jarome Luai.

Meninga also landed in hot water when he publicly pitched for Canterbury duo Matt Burton and Jacob Preston, in breach of the NRL's anti-tampering rules.

Scott Sorensen of the Panthers. Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

But Sorensen, whose wife is from Western Australia, has no qualms about the Bears' current roster and is relishing the chance to be a foundation player in league's newest frontier.

"What a challenge, what an opportunity, that's the way I'm looking at it," Sorensen told AAP.

"I've had discussions with the club about going over there and how I'm feeling about it - bring it on.

"I understand all the chat, all the assumptions and all that sort of stuff. I get it, but to be honest I don't really care.

"I'm looking forward to the challenge and I'm not silly - I know it's going to be difficult, it won't be all sunshine and rainbows, but it's definitely a challenge I'm very excited about."

Sorensen is one of Perth's more-established names, alongside Cronulla's Siosifa Talakai and Melbourne duo Nick Meaney and Tyran Wishart.

The rest of the start-up franchise's maiden squad is drawn from fringe first-graders and Super League players, who the Bears hope will flourish under Meninga's guidance.

"To even be considered that he (Meninga) wants you over here for our inaugural season's side is huge, and I was kind of taken aback to be honest," Sorensen said.

"It's a big deal and sitting down and chatting to him about his vision and what he sees for this club, it was also very humbling and exciting."