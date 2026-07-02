On for young and old as Broncos halves race heats up

Open Extended Reactions

Young gun Thomas Duffy and veteran Ben Hunt looked promising in their first hitout as halves partners as Brisbane face big decisions about their future spine.

After seven losses in a row, the 13th-placed Broncos will be looking for winning combinations to get this season back on track and to prepare for life beyond retiring captain Adam Reynolds in 2027.

Injuries to five-eighth Ezra Mam and Reynolds have opened the door for the 22-year-old Duffy to play No.6 and 36-year-old Hunt to start in his favoured No.7 jersey for the second week in a row, against Cronulla at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday night.

"We're in the trenches at the moment, just taking it one week at a time, but it could be," said Hunt, when asked whether the new pairing was a long-term option for 2027.

Brisbane's Ben Hunt. Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images

"You never know what next year will throw at us ... but I enjoy playing with Duff. He's a great player and I think he's only going to get better.

"I always love playing halfback, so to get another opportunity ... I'm really excited. I thought we took a few good leaps last week. We played some good footy, we just weren't quite good enough to get the Roosters."

In a perfect world Mam, who starred at No.6 in the 2023 grand-final loss and came off the bench in a stellar premiership-winning display last year, would be a no-brainer for the starting five-eighth position.

But coach Michael Maguire had demoted Mam to the bench before he injured his AC joint and elevated Duffy.

Duffy and Hunt played in the 24-18 loss to the Roosters last week and the younger man said he was enjoying the chance at No.6 after coming through as a game-managing half.

"It's been great. Me and Hunty found a good flow last week," Duffy said.

"I've really enjoyed running the ball more. It's probably something, as a halfback, I forget to do sometimes in games.

"Being at six, simplifying it and running it a bit more has been good. There's a bit less kicking and a bit more kick-chase for me, but whatever I have to do for the team, I'll get it done."

Duffy isn't thinking about next year just yet, when Parramatta playmaker Jonah Pezet will join the club, but he doesn't want to be playing Queensland Cup.

"I've got a few games in now and I'm hoping to stick there every week," Duffy said.

Duffy would also like to have ultimate professional Hunt by his side.

"You don't play more than 350 games without ticking every box," Duffy said.

"It's been great learning from him and I'll keep doing that next year. Hopefully I get to play alongside him as well."

Hunt is also a fan of his younger colleague.

"He's got a really mature head on his shoulders," Hunt said.

"He knows the game, reads it well, studies his game really hard and communicates well on the field. He's also got a really good kicking game, which we could tap into a bit more. I just love building a combination with him."