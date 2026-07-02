Broncos give Brigginshaw her full circle moment

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Ali Brigginshaw played in the No.6 jersey at the start of her career alongside Queensland legend Karyn Murphy, so it is fitting she will play her final season for Brisbane in the same position.

The 36-year-old will play five-eighth alongside new halfback Jesse Southwell, who is just 21 but already regarded as one of the game's best after winning two titles at Newcastle.

Four-time premiership winner Brigginshaw will retire at the end of this NRLW season, which kicks off for the defending premiers against North Queensland at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday.

Brigginshaw, after handing over the captaincy to Tamika Upton, will have a sense of nostalgia when she runs out wearing No.6 after starring at halfback for most of her career.

Ali Brigginshaw of the Broncos runs the ball. Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

"I started at six," Brigginshaw said.

"I played along Karyn Murphy who was in the seven jersey, so it kind of seems like it's meant to be where there's a new seven coming through and I just get to revisit Ali running the ball and having a bit of fun and just doing my job out there on the edge.

"I reckon it's all meant to have happened the way it has.

"I've probably never been fitter. That's what makes me think maybe it shouldn't be the last year, but I do know that I'm content with everything I've been able to do in the game and I'm very confident with this group and how good of a year we're going to have."

Brigginshaw has done it all for her club, the Maroons and Jillaroos but playing alongside Southwell has her as enthused as ever.

"It was always a conversation of playing six and stepping back from that seven role and Jesse just directing the team," she said.

"We only played a small bit together in the Jillaroos. What she's doing, it's unbelievable to know how young she is and how good she is at directing a team and doing her thing."

Brigginshaw said she got emotional driving into the club just knowing she won't be doing it as a player for much longer. Rest assured, she will have her game face on come Saturday.

"I tell the girls ... let's stop talking about retirement and I don't want to keep bringing up that word, but I just also know that when I take the field I'm very competitive just like the girls," she said.

"We've got this really good bond and we're just starting to find some form and do some things that we probably have never done before, which is really exciting to be a part of."