Galvin call-up a head scratcher for Bulldogs fans

Open Extended Reactions

Canterbury Bulldogs half Lachlan Galvin has been called into the New South Wales Blues camp to train with the team ahead of the State of Origin decider in Brisbane. It is not unusual for young players with potential to be introduced to the Blues environment. It allows them to acclimatise, so there are no shocks when the day comes for them to grab a spot in the playing squad.

Galvin joins Roosters centre Hugo Savala in Laurie Daley's extended squad in Queensland, with reports indicating the Storm's Tyran Wishart and Titans' pair Klese Haas and Zane Harrison will also be called up.

The Galvin nod is interesting. During his relatively short time at the Bulldogs, he has failed to establish himself as a true halfback. Most would agree that he is much better suited to the five-eighth role. The Bulldogs hardly play a style that suits a regular halfback anyway, with no real set first receiver at any given time.

Lachlan Galvin catches the ball during the New South Wales Blues State of Origin training session. Matt Roberts/Getty Images

With the losses piling up, the logical step at the Bulldogs seemed to be to move Galvin into the No. 6 jersey, allowing Matt Burton to partner Stephen Crichton in the centres, with either veteran Sean O'Sullivan or youngster Alex Conti stepping into the No.7 role. Instead, coach Cameron Ciraldo decided to throw one of the game's best centres the No. 6 jersey, leaving Galvin at halfback.

Crichton who finds himself back in the centres for the Blues for the decider, has made a good start at five-eighth for the Dogs. He is so naturally gifted that you could play him at dummy half and he'd make a fist of it. But he is definitely not the long-term solution to the problem, with Galvin's talent being stifled at halfback.

You have to wonder which position Daley sees Galvin filling for the Blues in the future. Would the sudden absence of Nathan Cleary, Mitchell Moses and Ethan Strange see Galvin called into the team, and if so, in which position? Has Daley even allowed himself to think that far ahead, with his own position looking so perilous?

"He is a tough young kid who has handled a lot in a short period of time and I think he will learn a lot being in this camp," Daley said of Galvin in a CODE Sports interview.

"It's a good reward for a kid I have a lot of time for. He has been through a lot."

It would seem Galvin's call-up to the Blues camp is a simple reward for potential, even if he is currently struggling to fulfil that potential in an unfamiliar position at club level.

The Bulldogs, meanwhile, are in the midst of a mini-revival, winning four of their past five games despite continuing to look disjointed in attack. They have the bye this weekend, so Galvin won't be missing any game preparation. Still, Bulldogs fans might prefer he was working on his halfback play, as Ciraldo seems determined to leave him in the No. 7 jersey.