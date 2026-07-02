'Expose him': Hammer issues challenge to NSW rival

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Queensland flyer Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow has a high opinion of Stephen Crichton but plans to leave his opposing centre in his wake in the State of Origin decider.

"I will try and expose him," Tabuai-Fidow said.

The Queensland try-scoring whiz also won't be exchanging pleasantries with Dolphins teammate and Blues debutant winger Jack Bostock at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday night.

Instead he will adopt the modus operandi of Maroons legend Arthur Beetson, who famously gave his Parramatta teammate Mick Cronin a clip in the inaugural Origin at Lang Park in 1980, won 20-10 by Queensland.

"We are obviously rivals. (Bostock) is in the opposition team and is not wearing the Maroon jersey. He is wearing the Blue jersey," Tabuai-Fidow said of Bostock.

"There are no teammates when we step across that white line."

Blues powerhouse Crichton returns to the side after missing the 44-24 loss at the MCG in game two with a shoulder injury.

Queensland flyer Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow has a high opinion of Stephen Crichton but plans to leave his opposing centre in his wake in the State of Origin decider. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Tabuai-Fidow created havoc at left centre in Melbourne and it cost his opposing centre Kotoni Staggs his position.

Crichton will slot into Staggs' spot, where he is an imposing physical presence.

Softly spoken Tabuai-Fidow is confident but not arrogant. He knows what Crichton has to offer.

"He is obviously a big body and a big threat," Tabuai-Fidow said.

"I think his attacking ability is up there. I have gone against him a couple of times and know his game and the stuff I need to work and the stuff I can bring out.

"I will try to expose him as well. He is obviously a talented player and I will focus on what I can do."

Tabuai-Fidow, after moving to fullback, was out-jumped by NSW fullback James Tedesco in game one when NSW snatched a late 22-20 win.

Bostock stands at 194cm, eight centimetres taller than Tabuai-Fidow, and will line up on the left wing for NSW on the other side of the field.

Even so, the Maroons gun has no intention of letting his club teammate get one over him should there be a contest in the air.

"I would probably say me," Tabuai-Fidow said when asked who jumped highest.

"He is a bit taller than me but I think I can over-jump him."

Bostock has been a revelation in the air and on the ground for the Dolphins since returning from an ACL rupture this year, shining at centre.

"A big congratulations to him as well," Tabuai-Fidow said.

"The last couple of years ... the growth he has shown and the confidence he has is special to watch."

Tabuai-Fidow has scored 13 tries in 12 Origin games and relishes playing at his favourite venue.

"Playing a decider here in Queensland at Suncorp, there is no other feeling," he said.

"It is obviously a special ground to play at and I love the history behind it."