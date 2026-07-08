State of Origin LIVE: Queensland vs. New South Wales Game 3

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The 2026 State of Origin series heads to Brisbane for what promises to be a hard-fought decider. New South Wales managed to finish strongly against 12 players in Sydney to win the series opener, before Queensland completely overpowered them for a convincing victory at the MCG.

The Blues have made six changes to the squad that was thumped in Melbourne, as coach Laurie Daley pulls every available string in order to assemble the best possibly team. Will the changes be enough to overcome a confident Maroons team playing in front of their loving crowd? The final 80 minutes of State of Origin action will determine the winner of the 2026 series.

Follow every exciting moment of Game III below!