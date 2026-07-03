NSW enforcer 'won't back down' on Queensland return

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NSW's Haumole Olakau'atu "won't back down" from any State of Origin brawling as he returns to the site of the infamous 2024 decider.

Olakau'atu was forced to watch the Blues lift the Origin shield from the tunnel at Suncorp Stadium after being sin-binned for his role in the game-three melee two years ago.

The second-rower attracted particular scrutiny for becoming involved, given he was on the sidelines as a reserve rather than a member of the game-day team.

He and fellow NSW forward Cameron Murray each received two-game bans for their roles in the scuffle, and both return to Brisbane for next Wednesday's decider.

Haumole Olakau'atu of the Blues. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

"It definitely happened fast," Olakau'atu said of the 2024 melee.

"It's not something I want to do again but if it happens again, I won't back down.

"I'm glad it's over, it's in the past. It's something I won't ever do again, hopefully."

The 2026 decider marks Olakau'atu's first time playing an Origin game at Suncorp Stadium.

Olakau'atu was a controversial omission from the Blues' hefty game-two loss but is set to earn a fourth Origin cap starting from the bench in jersey No.16.

The 2024 experience has given the 27-year-old some idea of what to expect behind enemy lines.

"It'll be a very emotional night next Wednesday," he said.

"It's just like a back-against-the-wall type feeling. You're against all odds, given where you're playing at. It's just cool because you just have your brothers and that to back you.

"It's a pretty surreal feeling."

The 2024 scuffle ended with nine players charged, seven of those paying fines that totalled $21,800.

Current Blues captain Isaah Yeo, who came off the bench that night, said the melee was a "cool moment".

"It just shows the passion of Origin, particularly in a decider up there, anywhere, to be fair. Everything's heightened," the Penrith co-captain said.

"Emotions are heightened, and that trickles not just to the players on the field but everyone on the benches as well and the staff. Cool moment."

The Blues will hope history can repeat on the scoreboard come Wednesday night.

The 2024 decider marked one of only three game-three deciders won by NSW at Suncorp Stadium, from 13 attempts.

"I've had some good nights there, I've had some not so good nights there," Yeo said.

"Ultimately that's what Origin is about, it's the ultimate rollercoaster. I'd much prefer it to be high than low."