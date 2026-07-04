Tigers suffer injury blow, defeat to struggling Dragons

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Wests Tigers' hopes of playing finals are fading fast after Api Koroisau suffered a suspected torn pectoral muscle in a 24-10 loss to St George Illawarra.

The Dragons claimed just their second win of the NRL season on Saturday at Kogarah Oval, with Valentine Holmes scoring a late double to keep the Red V's hopes of avoiding the wooden spoon alive.

But the wash-up will centre on the injury to Koroisau and how that impacts the Tigers' (7-9) chances of making the top eight.

When they have been without their crafty hooker this year, the Tigers have struggled badly and if scans confirm Koroisau needs to undergo surgery his campaign will be over.

The Tigers, who slipped down to 12th, are already without Kai Pearce-Paul and Royce Hunt to similar injuries as part of a dramatic mid-season form slump.

Benji Marshall's side started the year with a 5-2 record but have lost seven of their nine games since Jarome Luai announced his intention to quit the club at the end of next season to join the PNG Chiefs.

Luai was not playing as a result of delayed concussion symptoms and it appeared the Tigers would get by without him, when Adam Doueihi took advantage of Clint Gutherson's early sin-binning to put his side ahead after eight minutes.

Valentine Holmes celebrates a try for the Dragons. Photo by Brett Hemmings/Getty Images

Doueihi missed the conversion and when Gutherson returned the Dragons looked threatening on the left.

Tyrell Sloan had a try chalked off for a foot in touch before sliding in without a hitch at the second time of asking in the 20th minute.

Sloan succumbed to a hamstring injury on the half-hour mark with Damien Cook forced into the centres and Holmes, who kicked a penalty to give the Dragons a 6-4 halftime lead, moved to the left wing.

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Doueihi put the Tigers back in front with his second of the night, the halfback grubbering ahead of himself and pouncing on the ball in the in-goal.

But when the Dragons halted a run of dreadful errors - and Koroisau went off -- Dean Young's side finally found a killer punch.

Holmes crossed twice in the space of five minutes, converting both tries as well as that of Mat Feagai to seal victory late on.