Munster will be his own bodyguard in Origin decider

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Queensland captain Cameron Munster will deal with the roughing up tactics of NSW wild man Liam Martin without needing a bodyguard.

That is the view of Maroons left-edge back-rower Kurt Capewell, who will defend beside five-eighth Munster in the State of Origin series decider at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday night.

Blues enforcer Martin has been brought back into the side after missing game one with a knee injury and not being selected in game two, despite the 29-year-old playing all 15 of his Origin games consecutively.

Martin, a four-time premiership winner with Penrith, has had plenty of torrid battles with Melbourne two-time title winner Munster in clubland and in Origin footy.

He will be on a mission to get in Munster's face defensively and to run at the Maroons skipper relentlessly and tire him out.

Cameron Munster of the Maroons is tackled by Liam Martin of the Blues. Paul Kane/Getty Images

Former Maroons skipper and No.6 Darren Lockyer used to have hardman Tonie Carroll by his side as his bodyguard in defence but Capewell said he would not be filling that role for Munster.

"I don't consider myself a bodyguard. Munster is a big man," Capewell grinned.

"He handles himself but when he needs help I will be there to help him.

"Obviously Munster has handled it before. Liam, all respect to him, has done a good job of getting amongst it in the past.

"They will both have their work cut out for them and it will be a good battle."

Munster, 31, will play his 24th Origin match and is not an easy man to intimidate.

Asked about Martin's return to the NSW side, he was not fazed.

"If I keep worrying about one bloke - whether it's Liam Martin, Nathan Cleary or James Tedesco - you forget about everyone else," Munster said.

"I'm happy for him. Hopefully he goes well, but we'll be doing everything we can to beat him."

Pressed on the rivalry with the Blues bash brother, Munster made it clear the subject matter was not on his radar.

"Whatever you want me to say, I'm happy to say it if you want to sell papers," he grinned.

"I'm looking forward to the challenge."

Maroons lock Reuben Cotter is well aware of the narrative emanating from the Blues camp that Martin is going to hassle Munster while his back-row partner Hudson Young goes after Maroons half Sam Walker.

"That is something we focus on all series, sticking up for each other and looking out for our teammates," Cotter said.

"We know they are going to send traffic Sammy's way and it is up to us to stand up and have his back."