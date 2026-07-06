Stocks: Broncos crash continues, Dragons win again

Just the five games over the weekend, with Origin players missing, and we had some incredible upsets. The Dragons won just their second game for the year, while the Eels proved too good for the Sea Eagles. In other less surprising results, the Sharks continued Brisbane's horror slump, the Knights pipped the Dolphins, and the Panthers buried the Bunnies.

Here's whose stocks are up and down after Round 18.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down.

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Brisbane Broncos

Stocks up: We're officially into 'honourable defeat' territory, which is insane for the team that won the premiership last year. They have so many players missing to the point where some of the guys who played in this game don't have pictures on the NRL website. These aren't really positives, there aren't any, but at least it was close.

Stocks down: Eight losses in a row and the conversations have to begin pretty soon about whether or not this is the worst title defence in NRL history (salary cap-cheating Storm excluded). Payne Haas is leaving, a few guys who were sensational last year have taken massive backwards steps, and the toxic elements of the Brisbane media market, who've been waiting for a chance to stick the knives into Michael Maguire, have been feasting for weeks now.

-- Matt Bungard

Canberra Raiders

BYE

Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs

BYE

Cronulla Sharks

Stocks up: Sione Katoa was dropped earlier in the year and has had a few injury issues, but if Cronulla want to be a contender in a couple of months they need that entire backline fit and firing. It was easily his best game of the year as the Sharks put the final nail in Brisbane's coffin.

Stocks down: This really shouldn't have been that close. The Broncos were coming down the field trying to level the scores with a couple of minutes to go when Braydon Trindall took that intercept and blew the margin out to double digits, but with how awful Brisbane have been, and with how many injuries they have, this will be a game Sharks fans forget about quickly.

-- Matt Bungard

Sione Katoa celebrates a try with Braydon Trindall. Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Dolphins

Stocks up: The Dolphins travelled to Newcastle to face the Knights and some very wintery conditions. They struggled through the first half to trail 12-0 at the break, despite having a roaring southerly behind them. After the break they maintained their record of second half success with Jake Averillo having a hand in their two tries on return from injury.

Stocks down: The Dolphins, without some of their key strike weapons, struggled to find a way through the Knights defence, not crossing for their first try until 10 minutes into the second half. They failed to take advantage of the conditions, and struggled with their cohesion and execution. They were much better in the second half, but weren't able to wrap up the victory.

-- Darren Arthur

Gold Coast Titans

BYE

Manly Warringah Sea Eagles

Stock up: Manly still had enough moments to make Parramatta sweat, and Joey Walsh showed glimpses in a halves pairing that was always going to need time after Luke Brooks' season-ending injury.

Stocks down: This was a missed chance for a side with top four ambitions. They were clunky in attack, couldn't consistently turn pressure into points, and were hit again by injury with Clayton Faulalo's hamstring issue. The effort was there, but without Brooks and with their combinations shifting, they looked like a side still trying to find its rhythm again.

-- Isaac Issa

Melbourne Storm

BYE

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Newcastle Knights

Stocks up: The Knights hosted the Dolphins and ran into a brutal wind which blasted the ground from the south, driving occasional downpours. The Knights opened up the visitors through the middle for the first try, before cracking them out wide for their second. They looked to be on their way to a comfortable victory, but had to scramble for a one-point field goal victory with five minutes remaining.

Stocks down: The Knights turned with the wind at their back for the second half with a 12-0 lead and really should have nailed the Dolphins to their own 20 metre zone. Instead of running away with the win, they lapsed in defence against the dangerous Dolphins and allowed them to level the scores.

-- Darren Arthur

New Zealand Warriors

BYE

North Queensland Cowboys

BYE

Parramatta Eels

Stocks up: This was a proper Parramatta response. Missing Mitch Moses and coming off a rough loss, the Eels still found a way to beat Manly 23-14, with Dylan Walker producing one of the plays of the round, Jonah Pezet returning at halfback and icing the game late, and Isaiah Iongi coming up with a massive try-saver when Manly threatened.

Stocks down: The only knock is that they still made it harder than it needed to be. Manly had chances late, and Parramatta needed a few big individual moments to shut the door, but after the season they've had, they'll take ugly, brave and effective every day.

-- Isaac Issa

Jonah Pezet celebrates with teammates. Photo by Matt King/Getty Images

Penrith Panthers

Stocks up: Another win without their Origin stars, and this was one they really needed after a sluggish couple of weeks. Dylan Edwards was superb, Tom Jenkins scored a hat trick and they really set the tone early on with the physicality and a couple of line breaks.

Stocks down: The final scoreline is extremely flattering -- Souths, who didn't complete a set in the first 10 minutes of the second half, would have gone into halftime with the lead if not for a brain explosion from Cody Walker, and even then only really had the game go out of reach after a few very questionable decisions didn't go their way. Still, who cares? Without a host of players, it's another two points for the best team in the comp.

-- Matt Bungard