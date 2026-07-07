NRL Round 19: Teams, line-ups, tips, odds, everything you need to know for the weekend

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The NRL season moves beyond State of Origin, with teams set to battle it out for finals positions over the long run home. There are several teams who are surprisingly out of the running, but still plenty of hope left for others. Keep an eye out for Origin players withdrawing from this round.

Good luck with your tips.

Friday, July 10

Campbelltown Sports Stadium, 8pm (AEST)

Tigers: 1. Jahream Bula 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Heamasi Makasini 4. Starford To'a 5. Jeral Skelton 6. Jarome Luai 7. Adam Doueihi 8. Terrell May 9. Josese Lanyon 10. Bunty Afoa 11. Samuela Fainu 12. Sione Fainu 13. Alex Twal Bench: 14. Latu Fainu 15. Fonua Pole 16. Alex Seyfarth 17. Tony Sukkar 18. Faaletino Tavana 19. Charlie Murray Reserves: 20. Heath Mason 21. Jock Madden 22. Jared Haywood

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Warriors: 1. Taine Tuaupiki 2. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 3. Ali Leiataua 4. Adam Pompey 5. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita 7. Te Maire Martin 8. James Fisher-Harris 9. Wayde Egan 10. Tanner Stowers-Smith 11. Leka Halasima 12. Jacob Laban 13. Erin Clark Bench: 14. Samuel Healey 15. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava 16. Demitric Vaimauga 17. Marata Niukore 18. Luke Metcalf 20. Makaia Tafua Reserves: 21. Luke Laulilii 22. Mitchell Barnett 23. Kurt Capewell

Officials

Referee: Wyatt Raymond Touchies: Kasey Badger, Kieren Irons

Bunker: Chris Butler

Prediction: The Tigers were ordinary last week in losing to the Dragons, they really appear to be on the way to another disappointing season. The Warriors had the week off after losing to the Dolphins the week before. The Warriors will be desperate to hang onto their Top 4 position, while the Tigers are four points out of the Top 8 and need to turn things around. I can't see the Tigers winning this one, but the Warriors are very unpredictable.

Tip: Warriors by 8

PointsBet odds: Tigers $3 (+8.5 $1.88) Warriors $1.38 (-8.5 $1.88)

Tigers star Jarome Luai. Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Saturday, July 11

Kayo Stadium, Redcliffe, 3pm (AEST)

Dolphins: 1. Trai Fuller 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Jake Averillo 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Tevita Naufahu 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Brad Schneider 8. Felise Kaufusi 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Francis Molo 11. Connelly Lemuelu 12. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 13. Morgan Knowles Bench: 14. Kurt Donoghoe 15. Ray Stone 16. Tom Gilbert 17. Sebastian Su'a 18. Brian Pouniu 19. John Fineanganofo Reserves: 20. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 21. Selwyn Cobbo 22. Jack Bostock 23. Max Plath 24. Thomas Flegler

Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. KL Iro 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Thomas Hazelton 9. Jayden Berrell 10. Jesse Colquhoun 11. Billy Burns 12. Teig Wilton 13. Cameron McInnes Bench: 14. Hohepa Puru 15. Siosifa Talakai 16. Oregon Kaufusi 17. Tuku Hau Tapuha 18. Mawene Hiroti 19. Samuel Stonestreet Reserves: 20. Niwhai Puru 21. Briton Nikora 22. Blayke Brailey 23. Addin Fonua-Blake

Officials

Referee: Todd Smith Touchies: Michael Wise, Nick Pelgrave

Bunker: Chris Butler

Prediction: The depleted Dolphins very nearly knocked over the Knights last week, but couldn't quite finish the job, while the Sharks put another nail in the Broncos' coffin, but somehow weren't all that convincing. The Dolphins have proven themselves to be the real deal this season, while the Sharks are unbeatable one week and simply awful the next. Assuming the Dolphins' Origin players return unscathed, the Sharks will have to put up one of their best performances of the year to win this one.

Tip: Dolphin by 16

PointsBet odds: Dolphins $1.56 (-4.5 $1.95) Sharks $2.40 (+4.5 $1.83)

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Accor Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)

Bulldogs: 1. Connor Tracey 2. Jacob Kiraz 3. Matt Burton 4. Enari Tuala 5. Jethro Rinakama 6. Stephen Crichton 7. Lachlan Galvin 8. Max King 9. Bailey Hayward 10. Leo Thompson 11. Josh Curran 12. Jaeman Salmon 13. Harry Hayes Bench: 14. Kurt Mann 15. Alekolasimi Jones 16. Jack Underhill 17. Lipoi Hopoi 19. Bronson Xerri 20. Sean O'Sullivan Reserves: 21. Jacob Preston 22. Logan Spinks 23. Jed Reardon

Raiders: 1. Kaeo Weekes 2. Sebastian Kris 3. Simi Sasagi 4. Matthew Timoko 5. Xavier Savage 6. Ethan Strange 7. Ethan Sanders 8. Corey Horsburgh 9. Owen Pattie 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Noah Martin 13. Zac Hosking Bench: 14. Tom Starling 15. Ata Mariota 16. Josh Papali'i 17. Daine Laurie 18. Chevy Stewart 19. Morgan Smithies Reserves: 20. Coby Black 21. Jed Stuart 22. Joseph Roddy

Officials

Referee: Gerard Sutton Touchies: Tom Cambourn, Jon Stone

Bunker: Grant Atkins

Prediction: Both of these teams had last weekend off, after the Bulldogs defeated the Titans the week before and the Raiders were too good for the Dragons. These two have to take a win-at-all-costs attitude into every game from here on in, if they are to have any hope of playing finals football. The Bulldogs have been winning ugly of late, but have been winning. If Bulldogs captain Stephen Crichton's bung shoulder survives Origin, they could escape with the two points here.

Tip: Bulldogs by 4

PointsBet odds: Bulldogs $1.52 (-5.5 $1.83) Raiders $2.50 (+5.5 $1.95)

Allianz Stadium, 7:35pm (AEST)

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Billy Smith 4. Robert Toia 5. Mark Nawaqanitawase 6. Daly Cherry-Evans 7. Hugo Savala 8. Naufahu Whyte 9. Connor Watson 10. Spencer Leniu 11. Salesi Foketi 12. Siua Wong 13. Victor Radley Bench: 14. Benaiah Ioelu 15. Taylor Losalu 16. Egan Butcher 17. Delasalle Vaa 18. Rex Bassingthwaighte 19. Tommy Talau Reserves: 20. Toby Rodwell 21. Reece Foley 22. Cody Ramsey 23. Reece Robson 24. Sam Walker

Eels: 1. Isaiah Iongi 2. Brian Kelly 3. Jordan Samrani 4. Araz Nanva 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Ronald Volkman 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Sam Tuivaiti 9. Tallyn Da Silva 10. Jack Williams 11. Kelma Tuilagi 12. Kitione Kautoga 13. Jack de Belin Bench: 14. Dylan Walker 15. Toni Mataele 16. Teancum Brown 17. Harrison Edwards 18. Joash Papali'i 19. Charlie Guymer Reserves: 20. Saxon Pryke 21. Ryley Smith 22. Jonah Pezet

Officials

Referee: Adam Gee Touchies: Daniel Schwass, Daniel Luttringer

Bunker: Ashley Klein

Prediction: The Roosters had last week off after beating the Broncos the week before, while the Eels really aimed up at home to upset the Sea Eagles. The Roosters have a Top 4 position to hold onto and despite some strong opposition, they really should win this one comfortably. The Eels will go down fighting again, but the Chooks simply have too much class.

Tip: Roosters by 14

PointsBet odds: Roosters $1.22 (-13.5 $1.88) Eels $4.20 (+13.5 $1.88)

Sunday, July 12

Accor Stadium, 2pm (AEST)

Rabbitohs: 1. Matthew Dufty 2. Dayne Jennings 3. Tallis Duncan 4. Jack Wighton 5. Campbell Graham 6. Jayden Sullivan 7. Ashton Ward 8. Tevita Tatola 9. Brandon Smith 10. Keaon Koloamatangi 11. David Fifita 12. Euan Aitken 13. Cameron Murray Bench: 14. Lachlan Hubner 15. Jamie Humphreys 16. John Radel 17. Liam Le Blanc 18. Jye Gray 19. Latrell Siegwalt Reserves: 20. Edward Kosi 21. Thomas Fletcher 22. Peter Mamouzelos

Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Dominic Young 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Fletcher Sharpe 7. Dylan Brown 8. Cody Hopwood 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Trey Mooney 11. Dylan Lucas 12. Jermaine McEwen 13. Mathew Croker Bench: 14. Sandon Smith 15. Tyson Frizell 16. Lachlan Crouch 17. Thomas Cant 18. Harrison Graham 19. Fletcher Hunt Reserves: 20. Francis Manuleleua 21. Tyson Gamble 22. Kyle McCarthy

Officials

Referee: Grant Atkins Touchies: David Munro, Drew Oultram

Bunker: Liam Kennedy

Prediction: The Rabbitohs were ordinary last week against the best side in the competition, while the Knights started well, but nearly lost to the Dolphins at home. Wayne Bennett will ensure the Rabbitohs put that performance behind them and come out fired up as their grip on the Top 8 has become very precarious. This should be a great game, which could go either way, but based on recent form, I think the Knights should scrape home.

Tip: Knights by 6

PointsBet odds: Rabbitohs $1.90 (+1.5 $1.83) Knights $1.90 (-1.5 $1.95)

4 Pines Park, 4:05pm (AEST)

Sea Eagles: 1. Tom Trbojevic 2. Jason Saab 3. Tolutau Koula 4. Reuben Garrick 5. Lehi Hopoate 6. Joey Walsh 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Taniela Paseka 9. Jake Simpkin 10. Kobe Hetherington 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Ben Trbojevic 13. Jake Trbojevic Bench: 14. Corey Waddell 15. Nathan Brown 16. Ethan Bullemor 17. Simione Laiafi 18. Josh Feledy 19. Aaron Schoupp Reserves: 20. Blake Wilson 21. Fletcher Baker 22. Nicholas Lenaz

Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Braidon Burns 3. Zac Laybutt 4. Tomas Chester 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Jaxon Purdue 7. Jake Clifford 8. Thomas Mikaele 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Jason Taumalolo 11. Heilum Luki 12. Jeremiah Nanai 13. Reuben Cotter Bench: 14. Soni Luke 15. Griffin Neame 16. Matthew Lodge 17. Coen Hess 18. Sam McIntyre 19. John Bateman Reserves: 20. Liam Sutton 21. Ethan King 22. Ronald Philitoga 23. Tom Dearden

Officials

Referee: Peter Gough Touchies: Belinda Sharpe, Jarrod Cole

Bunker: Wyatt Raymond

Prediction: The Sea Eagles struggled for cohesion in their first game without injured Luke Brooks last week and subsequently lost to the Eels. The Cowboys had the week off after upsetting the Panthers the week before. The Cowboys are one of the most unpredictable sides in the league, if they turn it on they could beat the disjointed Manly comfortably.

Tip: Cowboys by 10

PointsBet odds: Sea Eagles $1.55 (-4.5 $1.88) Cowboys $2.40 (+4.5 $1.88)