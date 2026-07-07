NRL Round 19 tipping, expert tips, best tips, sure thing, upset chance

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Well, the ridiculous upsets continued last week with the Eels out-enthusing the "sure thing" Sea Eagles, while the Dragons put their hands up to grab the second victory of their miserable season. There are plenty of tough decisions to make this week as well.

Tipping all the winners each weekend is near impossible, so we'll give you some extra help with three standout games.

The sure thing

Melbourne Storm vs. Gold Coast Titans, AAMI Park, Sunday July 12, 6:15pm (AEST)

Looks like the Storm are the latest team to cop the "sure thing" curse. With some of the most ludicrous upset victories stacked up behind this column, we head to Melbourne where Craig Bellamy's men are absolutely desperate to restart their late charge for a finals berth. They enjoyed the bye last week, after being smashed by the Sea Eagles the week before.

The Titans also had last week off, after they were belted by the Bulldogs the week before. The Titans have been improving all season, but still struggle to put together a full 80 minutes of quality football.

The outcome of this game will rest to some extent on the Storm's Origin players being able to back up from Wednesday's decider. But with or without them, Melbourne simply can't afford to lose this one. My apologies to Storm fans for almost certainly ensuring a Titans victory.

Round 19 sure thing: Storm

Jahrome Hughes of the Storm scores a try. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

The toss of the coin

Dolphins vs. Cronulla Sutherland Sharks, Kayo Stadium, Redcliffe, Saturday July 11, 3pm (AEST)

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This week we have several games that could quite easily be decided by the toss of a coin, but I have chosen this game for two reasons. We really don't know how much the Origin decider will take from the Dolphins' line-up, and we never seem know which Sharks team will turn up for any game.

The Dolphins had last week off, after narrowly defeating the Warriors the week before. The Sharks did enough to defeat the Broncos last week, but their season has included plenty of big losses in amongst the big wins. The last time these two met in Round 3, for example, the Dolphins trampled the Sharks 28-10 at Shark Park. Cronulla fans will tell you they have improved as the season has progressed, but they were heavily beaten by the Roosters as recently as Round 16.

If the Dolphins are near full strength they should win this game, but if the Sharks are on their game and the Dolphins are not at their very best, it could go the other way.

Toss of the coin game winner: Dolphins

The roughie

Manly Sea Eagles vs. North Queensland Cowboys, 4 Pines Park, Sunday July 12, 4:05pm (AEST)

The Sea Eagles let me down last week as the "sure thing" selection, as they struggled more than expected to cover for the loss of Luke Brooks. The Jamal Fogarty, Joey Walsh combination will be better for the run and they will welcome back their Origin stars, but I saw enough vulnerability there to think that the Cowboys might be a chance in this one.

When they last met in Round 7, Manly flogged them 38-6 in Townsville, but the Cowboys have come a long way since then. If Scott Drinkwater has another big game, they will be very hard to stop.

The Sea Eagles should bounce back to win this, but if the Cowboys play at their best, they could repeat their Panthers-stopping efforts of two weeks ago.

Round 19 roughie: Cowboys

Click here for a full guide to NRL Round 19.