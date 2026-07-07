'A gem': Maroons son of gun a valued Johnny on the spot

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John Plath was Wayne Bennett's valued super-sub who won four titles with Brisbane and his son Max is now showcasing the same qualities for Queensland coach Billy Slater.

"He's huge. I think he gets underrated a lot," Maroons captain Cameron Munster said.

"Max plays so many positions; he's so versatile. He's a hard nut and he's the type of player you want to play with."

The same words were often said about John, now 57, and they were music to his ears.

"It's really important for Max when you have players like Cameron Munster show their appreciation for what he can do," he told AAP.

"For me that was always a big thing back in my day, to have fellow players give you a pat on the back."

Max Plath will come off the bench in the State of Origin decider in Brisbane on Wednesday night and coach Billy Slater knows he can play back row, hooker or in the halves.

He showcased his versatility and team-first ethos when he slotted in at five-eighth in defence when Munster was off the field for 15 minutes with an HIA in the 44-24 game-two win at the MCG. He performed a wonderful job and the Blues did not score or break the line while he was there.

Max Plath of the Maroons. Photo by Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

"I am probably not surprised that he can do a lot of that because he played five-eighth as a kid, but I always saw him listening and doing stuff with the middles," John Plath said.

"He has always been curious about the other position so I am not surprised that he can do it, but I am pleasantly surprised at the quality he does it at."

Munster came back on in Melbourne and led the Maroons to victory, grateful the nuggety Plath had done the job.

"We're very lucky to have him as a Queensland player. The Dolphins have a good gem there," Munster said.

Max, his father said, was in the team "as a middle who has the ability to do other things".

"My role was never really anchored down and it was easy back then because there was really no pressure on John Plath to perform," he said.

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"The Broncos would most times win whether I did something or not.

"I could just go out and play footy and that is part of what I see in Max as well. He is a guy to play footy and compete."

In the modern game and Origin in particular, a successful player must cover a few different positions.

"It was like that in our day and I don't think it's changed too much," John said.

"This current day Maroons team is pretty damn hot, so I am very proud he has been able to get his feet in.

"(Coach) Billy Slater has an appreciation for guys like Reuben Cotter and Max, who might not have the world's biggest bodies.

"Billy recognises their work rate, willingness to compete and mental toughness when they are absolutely buggered and still turn up on a play or in defence."