Don't do it for me, coach tells NSW ahead of decider

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A "relaxed" Laurie Daley insists NSW must have bigger motivations for winning the State of Origin decider than protecting their under-fire coach.

Daley has faced scrutiny from the moment he was reappointed Blues coach for 2025, having won only one of five series during his first stint in charge.

NSW gave up a 1-0 series lead to lose a game-three decider in his first year back, and risk doing the same at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday night.

Criticism of Daley has intensified since the Blues blew a halftime lead and conceded 36 second-half points to lose Origin II by 20 points last month.

"With Origin comes comments, so you've got to put that to one side and you can't focus too much on that," Daley said.

"I haven't read (the criticism), but I've been told.

"The players, they're pretty good at focusing. I'm pretty good at focusing what needs to be done."

Out of contract this year, radio pundit Daley has insisted he will not make a decision about his coaching future until after game three.

NSW coach Laurie Daley. Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Four-time NRL premiership-winning coach Ivan Cleary has been linked to the Blues coaching job, but does not step down from his post at Penrith until the end of 2027.

Either way, captain Isaah Yeo hoped the Blues could help take the heat off their current coach by winning a second consecutive decider at Suncorp Stadium.

"That'd be nice. Within the group, we certainly feel like (criticism of Daley) is not warranted," the lock forward said.

"We've got the utmost confidence in him and he instils that into us as well. He's in our corner, he loves us.

"He's a tremendous man, he's done a lot for this jersey, not just as a coach now but as a player before.

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"You'd love to win just for him, just to see that smile on his face and know it's all been worth it. Ultimately that comes down to the group."

But Daley, who played in five Origin series wins, said the Blues had to think bigger than their coach.

"I hope that's not their 'why'," he said.

"Playing Origin is about who you're representing and this group is very supportive. They understand what's at stake, they know that they haven't played their best footy.

"Their best footy is coming."

Daley was tight-lipped about his time-frame for making a decision on his future.

"I'm just all in on this game. For me, it's exciting," he said.

"Just relaxed, calm, the boys give me confidence because of what they've done. All we ask is they give their best performance.

"I don't take this job lightly. I'm very proud of where I'm from, I'm very proud to pull on the Blues jersey, very proud to be the coach and wear the coach's hat."