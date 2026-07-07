$5.3 billion: NRL signs record-breaking broadcast deal

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The NRL is trumpeting the biggest media broadcast deal in Australian sports history, signing a seven-year agreement with its current partners worth $5.3 billion.

Rugby league will continue to be shown on free-to-air broadcaster Nine Network, Foxtel and Sky NZ.

Nine will retain exclusive rights for the NRL grand final plus the men's and women's State of Origin series.

The seven-year term starts in 2028, when the PNG Chiefs will join the competition after the addition of the Perth Bears in 2027.

"We will be getting $5.3 billion in media rights. Most of that is cash, 95 per cent is cash," NRL boss Peter V'landys said.

"The previous deal was 10 per cent contra.

"This hasn't been an accident, this has been achieved by some very hard work.

"In the past five years we have changed the game, effectively doubling the audience."

ARLC Chair Peter V'Landys has helped secure the NRL's next broadcast rights deal. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

The NRL's broadcast boon trumps the AFL's seven-season extension, signed in 2022 and worth $4.5 billion.

V'landys beamed while declaring "we are now the most viewed program in Australia and in the Pacific".

"Don't listen to what other people tell you, especially down south, we are the No.1-viewed sport in Australia," he said.

"The deal future-proofs the game for everybody ... our ambition is to grow the game globally."

V'landys claimed the deal was still being negotiated "late last night".