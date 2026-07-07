NRL midweek mail R19: Preston close to Bulldogs return

Open Extended Reactions

The NRL rarely stands still.

Between NRL training sessions, media appearances, and behind-the-scenes conversations, new storylines often begin to emerge before the weekend arrives.

Throughout the week, ESPN will be gathering notes, insights, and updates from around the competition heading into Round 19 of the NRL.

Preston closing in return

The Bulldogs are hopeful Jacob Preston will return against Canberra this weekend after missing the past month through injury.

Tuala said the back-rower would provide a major boost if cleared to play.

"He'll be big for us... it's good to see him back."

Hayes, who hasn't played alongside Preston for some time, admitted he'd be excited to have him back in the side.

"It'd be pretty cool to have him back this week."

Bulldogs' Jacob Preston is returning from injury. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Origin next for Galvin?

Enari Tuala believes Lachlan Galvin's first taste of the NSW setup is only the beginning, backing the young playmaker to become an Origin player.

"He'll be an Origin player one day, for sure," Tuala said.

Meanwhile, teammate Harry Hayes said he reached out to congratulate Galvin after learning of his Blues camp selection.

"I messaged him when I saw it," he shared.

"It's really cool after what he's been through over the last couple of years."

"To be around Cleary [and] Moses... I definitely want to pick his brains."

Kiraz on track

Enari Tuala says Jacob Kiraz remains confident he'll be right to face the Raiders despite managing a few niggles at training.

"He's been in and out of training, but he's confident that he'll be right for the weekend and get the job done," Tuala said.